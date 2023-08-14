James Harden Criticizes 76ers President Daryl Morey Amid Trade Talks Fallout

Just days following reports of the Philadelphia 76ers ceasing trade discussions involving James Harden, the seasoned 10-time All-Star guard has delivered a stinging critique of 76ers president Daryl Morey.

During an Adidas media event in China, Harden expressed his sentiments by stating, “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

The situation took an awkward turn on Saturday, according to ESPN the 76ers intended to reintegrate Harden into training camp and the upcoming season.

This decision raised concerns about a potentially uncomfortable atmosphere with the dissatisfied star player.

Also Read: Joe Burrow’s Injury Puts Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl Aspirations in Jeopardy

While the Sixers engaged in intermittent off-season dialogues with the LA Clippers, Harden’s preferred destination, no substantial progress toward a deal was made, according to insider sources.

The Sixers responded to Harden’s trade request after he exercised his $35.6 million player option in June. However, the 76ers’ asking price was notably high, and no teams, including the Clippers, managed to match it.

Harden’s dissatisfaction with Morey appears to revolve around the absence of a long-term maximum-level contract offer, sources revealed.

This discontentment raises the specter of Harden’s potential arrival at training camp without a championship-focused mindset.

It’s worth noting that Morey was the longstanding general manager of the Houston Rockets during Harden’s tenure of over eight seasons with the team.

Despite the prevailing tensions, Philadelphia believes it can regain championship contention by welcoming Harden back into the fold alongside MVP center Joel Embiid.

Insiders report that the team remains steadfast in its determination to forge a successful collaboration with Harden for the upcoming season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...