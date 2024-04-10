James Harden Siblings: All About Akili Roberson and Arnique Jelks

James Harden is a professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Clippers in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest scorers and shooting guards in NBA history.

Harden played college basketball for the Arizona State Sun Devils, where he was named a consensus All-American and Pac-10 Player of the Year in 2009.

He was selected with the third overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In 2012, Harden was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year and helped Oklahoma City reach the NBA Finals.

After the Thunder refused to offer him a max contract extension, he was traded to the Houston Rockets before the 2012-2013 season.

Over the next seven full seasons with Houston, Harden led the league in scoring three times and assists once, and was named the NBA Most Valuable Player in 2018.

He has also been a member of the United States national team, winning gold medals at the 2012 Summer Olympics and 2014 FIBA World Cup.

Siblings

Harden has two siblings, an older sister named Arnique Jelks and a half-brother named Akili Roberson.

Akili, born 14 years before Harden, is a successful businessman and barber who works in Oklahoma City.

He was a talented quarterback during his teenage years and played for LA Southwest College and Kansas before turning pro and spending time in the Arena Football League.

Akili is also known for being the inspiration behind Harden’s trademark beard.

Arnique, on the other hand, is a successful entrepreneur, wardrobe stylist, and interior designer who grew up with Harden in Compton.

She went to Artesia High School like Harden and is an important figure in his life.

Parents

Harden’s parents are Monja Willis and James Harden Sr.

Monja played a significant role in his life, supporting him through his basketball career and instilling the values that contributed to his success.

James faced challenges with drug addiction and legal issues, leading Monja to raise James and his siblings on her own.

Despite the difficulties, Monja attended almost all of James’s games, from grade school to his NBA career, providing unwavering support and dedication to her son’s success.

Harden’s success as a top NBA athlete is attributed to the strong parental influence of Monja, highlighting the impact of a supportive and dedicated parent in shaping a child’s life and achievements.

Career

Harden was the third overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft and began his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded to the Houston Rockets in 2012.

He has since emerged as a perennial MVP candidate and one of the top scorers in NBA history, ranking 25th all-time as of November 2023.

Harden has been named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team and has also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

He is known for his prominent beard, exceptional ball-handling and scoring ability skills, and his signature step back move.

Harden has been a 10-time NBA All-Star, won the NBA Most Valuable Player award in 2018, and has been a three-time NBA scoring champion.

He has also won gold medals with the United States national team at the 2012 Summer Olympics and the 2014 FIBA World Cup.