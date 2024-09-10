Janel Parrish Siblings: Getting to Know Melissa Nohelani Parrish

Janel Parrish is an American actress and singer, best known for her role as Mona Vanderwaal in the television series Pretty Little Liars and its spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

She began her artistic journey at a young age, taking piano lessons and studying acting, singing, and dance.

Parrish’s career began in theater, notably performing as Young Cosette in Les Misérables.

She gained wider recognition with her role in the film Bratz and later starred in the To All the Boys film series as Margot Covey.

Siblings

Janel has one sibling, an older sister named Melissa Nohelani Parrish, who is eight years her senior.

Melissa served as an officer in the U.S. Army.

Melissa and Janel were born in Honolulu, Hawaii, to parents of mixed heritage, with her mother being of Chinese descent and her father being Caucasian.

Career

Parrish’s career began in theater, where she first gained recognition as Young Cosette in the national tour of Les Misérables and later on Broadway.

She transitioned to television with roles in series such as Baywatch and The O’Keefes, and gained prominence after starring as Jade in the 2007 film Bratz.

Parrish is best known for her role as Mona Vanderwaal in the hit series Pretty Little Liars, where she received multiple Teen Choice Awards for her performance.

She reprised this role in the spinoff series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

In addition to her acting, Parrish has appeared in the To All the Boys film series as Margot Covey and participated in the reality competition Dancing with the Stars, finishing in third place.

She has also ventured into music, releasing singles and an EP titled Until Then.

More recently, Parrish competed in The Masked Singer in 2023, finishing third.

Awards and accolades

Parrish has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her career, primarily for her standout performance as Mona Vanderwaal in the hit series Pretty Little Liars.

She won four Teen Choice Awards for Choice TV Villain for her portrayal of Mona Vanderwaal in Pretty Little Liars, showcasing her ability to captivate audiences with her complex and memorable character.

Parrish also received a nomination for the Young Hollywood Award for Breakthrough Performance – Female for her role in Pretty Little Liars, further cementing her status as a rising star in the entertainment industry.

In 2014, she competed in Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars, where she finished in third place, impressing both the judges and viewers with her dance skills, emotional performances, and charming personality.

While the film Bratz received mixed reviews, it marked Parrish’s feature film debut and helped raise her profile in the entertainment industry.

The Netflix film To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, in which Parrish played a supporting role, was highly acclaimed, holding a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, further demonstrating her ability to be part of successful and well-received projects.

Parrish’s awards and nominations, particularly her multiple Teen Choice Awards for Pretty Little Liars, demonstrate her exceptional talent and the recognition she has received from both fans and industry professionals.

Her participation in popular projects like Dancing with the Stars and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before further solidifies her status as a versatile and accomplished actress, capable of delivering memorable performances across various mediums.

Personal life

Parrish has been married to Chris Long since 2018, and the couple does not have any children yet.

They tied the knot on September 8, 2018, in a beautiful ceremony in Hawaii.

Janel and Chris met through mutual friends and began dating several years before getting engaged in 2017.

The couple often shares glimpses of their relationship on social media, showcasing their love and support for each other.

Janel has expressed her close bond with her family, including her older sister Melissa, but as of 2023, she and Chris have not started a family of their own.

In interviews, Janel has mentioned her desire to have children someday, although she has not shared any specific plans or timelines regarding this.