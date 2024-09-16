Close Menu
    Jane’s Addiction Cancels Concert After On-Stage Altercation

    Andrew Walyaula
    Rock band Jane’s Addiction has announced the cancellation of their upcoming concert following a heated on-stage dispute between band members Dave Navarro and Perry Farrell.

    In a statement posted on their Instagram Story, the band expressed their regret: “We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night.”

    The concert, which was set to take place in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Sunday, has been canceled as a direct result of the altercation.

    Fans who purchased tickets will be able to receive refunds at the point of purchase.

    The incident occurred during Friday’s performance in Boston, where a video circulating on social media shows lead singer Perry Farrell confronting guitarist Dave Navarro mid-song.

    The footage shows Farrell approaching Navarro and trying to push him, while Navarro appears to try and calm the situation.

    The altercation ended when other band and crew members stepped in to separate them.

    The band, currently on tour, is scheduled to perform in Toronto on Wednesday and will wrap up their tour in Los Angeles in October.

     

