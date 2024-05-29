Jared Padalecki, an American actor, has a net worth of $14 million. He initially gained recognition for his role on “Gilmore Girls,” but he is best known for his portrayal of Sam Winchester on “Supernatural,” a role that has significantly contributed to his wealth.

Jared Padalecki Net Worth $14 Million Date of Birth July 19, 1982 Place of Birth San Antonio, Texas Nationality American Profession Actor

Jared Padalecki Salary

Jared has starred in over 300 episodes of “Supernatural.” His salary is $125,000 per episode, amounting to approximately $2.5 million per season.

Early Life

Born Jared Tristan Padalecki on July 19, 1982, in San Antonio, Texas, Jared was raised by his mother Sherri (an English teacher) and his father Gerald (a tax accountant), along with his older brother Jeff and younger sister Megan. Jared started acting at age 12 and won the National Forensic League national championship in Duo Interpretation in 1998. After winning the “Claim to Fame” contest in 1999, he met his agent and decided to move to Los Angeles to pursue acting, forgoing his plans to study engineering at the University of Texas.

Gilmore Girls

Jared made his film debut in 1999’s “A Little Inside.” He gained widespread recognition as Dean Forester on The WB’s “Gilmore Girls,” appearing in 63 episodes from 2000 to 2005 and reprising his role in 2016’s “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

Supernatural

In 2005, Jared and Jensen Ackles were cast as brothers Sam and Dean Winchester on “Supernatural.” The show, which follows the Winchester brothers as they hunt supernatural creatures, became the longest-running live-action fantasy TV show in America. Jared also voiced Sam Winchester in “Supernatural: The Anime Series” in 2011. The series, known for its dedicated fan base, won multiple awards, including 9 People’s Choice Awards and 4 “TV Guide” Awards.

Walker

In 2019, Jared was cast as Cordell Walker in the CW’s “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot, titled “Walker.” Premiering in January 2021, Jared also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Personal Life

Jared was briefly engaged to actress Sandra McCoy in 2008 before ending their relationship. He began dating “Supernatural” co-star Genevieve Cortese later that year and proposed in October 2009. They married on February 27, 2010, in Sun Valley, Idaho, and have three children: Thomas (born March 19, 2012), Austin (born December 22, 2013), and Odette (born March 17, 2017).

In 2018, Jared opened a bar called Stereotype in Austin, Texas. In 2019, he was arrested for public intoxication and assault after an incident at the bar. Jared has been open about his battle with depression and launched the Always Keep Fighting campaign in 2015 to support those struggling with mental health issues.

Jared Padalecki Awards and Honors

Jared has won several awards for his work on “Supernatural,” including a 2014 People’s Choice Award for Favorite TV Bromance and Constellation Awards for Best Male Performance in a Science Fiction Television Episode in 2007 and 2012. He also won Teen Choice Awards for Choice TV Actor: Fantasy/Sci-Fi in 2015 and 2019.

Real Estate

In 2009, Jared bought a 4-bedroom home in Studio City, California, for $1.775 million and sold it for $2.4 million in 2014. In 2012, Jared and Genevieve purchased a 10,600-square-foot lodge in Austin, Texas, which includes a wine cellar, home theater, guest house, and a home office for Jared.

