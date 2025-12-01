Jarron Collins Siblings: All About Jason Paul Collins

Jarron Thomas Collins, born on December 2, 1978, in Northridge, California, is a prominent figure in professional basketball, known for his transition from a solid NBA playing career to a successful role as a coach.

Standing at 6 feet 11 inches tall, Collins played as a center and forward, leveraging his size and skill to carve out a decade-long presence in the league.

After retiring as a player in 2011, he seamlessly shifted into coaching, where he has continued to influence the sport at the highest level.

Today, at 46 years old, he serves as an assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans, bringing his wealth of experience to nurture the next generation of talent.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jarron’s most notable sibling is his identical twin brother, Jason Paul Collins, born just eight minutes earlier on the same day in 1978.

Growing up in a supportive middle-class African-American family, with parents Portia and Paul Collins emphasizing education and sports, Jarron and Jason were inseparable on the court and off.

They attended Harvard-Westlake School together, leading the team to back-to-back state championships, and later played alongside each other at Stanford University.

Jason, who also became an NBA center, made headlines in 2013 as the first openly gay active athlete in one of North America’s four major professional sports leagues.

Career

Collins’s basketball career began to take shape during his high school years at Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles, where he and his twin brother dominated as a formidable frontcourt duo.

He averaged 14.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and two blocks per game in his senior season.

This success propelled him to Stanford University, where he majored in urban studies and played four seasons from 1997 to 2001.

He contributed significantly to the Cardinal’s Final Four appearance in 1998.

Drafted in the second round (54th overall) by the Utah Jazz in the 2001 NBA Draft, Collins quickly established himself as a reliable big man.

He spent the bulk of his playing career with the Jazz from 2001 to 2009.

During this period, he appeared in 369 games, providing solid rebounding and interior defense.

Seeking new opportunities, he signed with the Phoenix Suns in 2009, where he played sparingly before short stints with the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers in 2011.

These moves marked the end of his playing days after a total of 10 NBA seasons.

Transitioning to coaching, Collins joined the Golden State Warriors as a player development coach in 2014.

He rose to assistant coach and contributed to their dynasty.

He helped lead the team to NBA championships in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

He moved to the Pelicans in 2021, where he continues to shape defensive strategies and player growth.

Accolades

At Stanford, Collins earned two-time All-American status.

He concluded his college tenure ranked in the top ten all-time for the Cardinal in rebounds, blocked shots, field-goal percentage, and games played.

He was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team in 2000-01 and the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team in 1997-98.

His high school career at Harvard-Westlake included selection to the 1997 McDonald’s All-American Game.

He also earned Parade All-American honors.

He and his brother had their jerseys retired by the school.

In the NBA, Collins’s longevity and contributions were highlighted by career highs such as 22 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2002.

He recorded 14 rebounds versus the Detroit Pistons in 2005. He tallied seven assists against the Atlanta Hawks in 2004.

As a coach with the Warriors, he played a key role in securing three NBA championships in 2015, 2017, and 2018.