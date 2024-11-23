Jason And Kylie Kelce Expecting Fourth Child, Another Baby Girl

Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, have announced they are expecting their fourth child, another girl.

The couple shared the news on Instagram with a charming family photo featuring their three daughters in matching pink “Big Sister” sweaters.

The daughters displayed a range of emotions about the new addition: 4-year-old Wyatt looked surprised with her hands over her ears, 3-year-old Elliotte beamed with excitement, and 1-year-old Bennett was visibly upset, crying in the picture.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister,” Kylie wrote in the caption, joking that at least Elliotte, mom, and dad were “on the same page.”

The announcement didn’t come as a complete surprise, as Kylie hinted in July that expanding their family was a possibility. Speaking to The Strategist, the 32-year-old mother of three noted how hand-me-downs from their daughters had made it easier to consider a larger family.

“We lucked out with three girls, so we’re rotating clothes we bought for our first daughter down to our youngest,” Kylie said, adding that she had even stored some new pajamas “just in case there ends up being a fourth.”

In the same month, Kylie addressed public speculation about her family plans, revealing in a heartfelt TikTok video that she had previously experienced a miscarriage at 13 weeks. She explained that she and Jason would share their pregnancy news only when they felt ready.

Jason, 36, had previously spoken about wanting a big family but admitted their current situation was busy enough. “Right now, we’ve got our hands full with three of them,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s hard to imagine another one running around.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are now preparing to welcome their fourth child into their growing family.