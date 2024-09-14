Jason Priestley’s Net Worth

Jason Priestley, a Canadian-American actor, rose to fame as Brandon Walsh on the iconic TV series Beverly Hills, 90210. Over the years, he expanded his career with diverse roles in television, film, and even behind the camera as a director. His career achievements, alongside his business ventures, have contributed to his impressive net worth of $12 million.

Jason Priestley Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth August 28, 1969 Place of Birth North Vancouver, British Columbia Profession Actor

Early Life

Jason Priestley was born on August 28, 1969, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Raised in a family of entertainers, he has an older sister, Justine Priestley, who is also an actress. Priestley grew up in North Vancouver and attended Argyle Secondary School, where his interest in acting began to flourish.

Priestley started his career in television with commercial work and guest appearances on popular shows such as Airwolf, 21 Jump Street, Danger Bay, and MacGyver. In 1989, he landed a lead role on the short-lived teen series Teen Angel, which led to more opportunities in the television industry. Later that year, he also appeared in NBC’s Quantum Leap and secured a main role on the sitcom Sister Kate.

Beverly Hills, 90210 and TV Fame

Jason Priestley’s breakthrough came in 1990 when he was cast as Brandon Walsh in the teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210. His portrayal of the wholesome, all-American character made him a household name and a teen idol of the 1990s. Priestley’s performance earned him two Golden Globe nominations, and he even directed 15 episodes of the show. Though he left 90210 as an actor in 1998, he continued to serve as an executive producer until the show concluded in 2000.

Also Read: Guillermo Rodriguez Net Worth

During the 1990s, Priestley also made appearances on Saturday Night Live, Drexell’s Class, The Outer Limits, and the animated series Eek! The Cat. He narrated Choices of the Heart: The Margaret Sanger Story and hosted several award shows, further solidifying his presence in Hollywood.

Post-90210 Career

After 90210, Priestley continued to find success in television. He appeared in TV movies like Common Ground, Homicide: The Movie, and I Want to Marry Ryan Banks. In 2004, he joined the cast of Tru Calling and starred in numerous films throughout the early 2000s, including Colditz, Murder at the Presidio, and Snow Wonder.

Priestley took on a lead role in the Canadian comedy series Call Me Fitz from 2010 to 2013, playing the morally dubious used-car salesman Richard Fitzpatrick. His performance in the series was well-received, and he earned critical acclaim for this complex role. From 2016 to 2021, he starred in Private Eyes, playing a former professional hockey player turned private investigator, which further solidified his place in the Canadian television scene. In 2019, he reunited with his 90210 castmates for the revival series BH90210.

Film Career

Though primarily known for his television work, Jason Priestley has also made notable contributions to film. He made his big-screen debut in The Boy Who Could Fly (1986) and went on to star in films such as Watchers, Calendar Girl, Tombstone, and Coldblooded. His diverse roles showcased his versatility as an actor, from Westerns like Tombstone to black comedies like Hacks.

In 2014, Priestley made his feature directorial debut with Cas and Dylan, starring Richard Dreyfuss and Tatiana Maslany. The film was a success in the indie circuit, and it marked Priestley’s transition into directing full-length films.

Personal Life

Jason Priestley’s personal life has seen its ups and downs. In 1999, he married Ashlee Peterson, though the couple divorced the following year. In 2005, he married makeup artist Naomi Lowde. They have two children together: a daughter, Ava Veronica, born in 2007, and a son, born in 2009.

Priestley is an avid race car driver, a passion he has pursued since 1996. He has raced cars like the Ford Mustang and Lotus Esprit V-8, though his racing career took a dramatic turn in 2002 when he was seriously injured during a crash at the Kentucky Speedway. Despite the accident, his love for racing persisted, and in 2008, he became a joint owner of an IndyCar Series team.

In addition to his racing career, Priestley also had a brush with the law in 1998 when he crashed his Porsche in the Hollywood Hills and was arrested for driving under the influence. His license was suspended for a year following the incident.

Real Estate

Priestley’s real estate portfolio is as impressive as his career. In 2011, he listed his Toluca Lake home for $2.1 million, a property he had owned since 2007. In 2014, he purchased a home in Studio City, California, for $2.72 million. His investments in real estate have played a significant role in maintaining his financial stability and growing his net worth.

Jason Priestley Net Worth

Jason Priestley net worth is $12 million.