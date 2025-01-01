Jaxon Smith-Njigba Siblings: Getting to Know Canaan Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, born on February 14, 2002, in Nacogdoches, Texas, is a professional wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.

He played college football at Ohio State, where he set records for most receptions in a game and most receiving yards in a season.

Drafted 20th overall in 2023, he had a promising rookie season with 63 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns.

In 2024, he emerged as a key player, leading the Seahawks with 93 catches and over 1,000 receiving yards, showcasing significant growth and potential.

Siblings

Jaxon has one sibling, an older brother named Canaan Smith-Njigba.

Canaan is a professional baseball outfielder who has played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and was recently claimed by the Seattle Mariners.

The brothers share a close bond, often supporting each other in their respective sports careers.

Jaxon expressed excitement about Canaan joining him in Seattle, highlighting their family’s joy at both brothers playing in the same city.

College career

Smith-Njigba played college football at Ohio State University from 2020 to 2022, where he quickly emerged as a standout wide receiver.

In his freshman season in 2020, he joined Ohio State as a highly touted recruit and showcased his potential by recording 10 receptions for 49 yards.

Although he primarily played a supporting role behind established stars like Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, his skills were evident.

Smith-Njigba had a breakout sophomore season in 2021, becoming one of the most productive receivers in college football.

He finished the year with an impressive 95 receptions for 1,606 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

One of the highlights of his college career came during the 2022 Rose Bowl against Utah, where he set a Rose Bowl record with 347 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

This remarkable performance not only earned him the Rose Bowl MVP award but also solidified his status as one of the top receivers in college football.

Unfortunately, Smith-Njigba’s junior season in 2022 was significantly impacted by injuries.

He suffered a hamstring injury that limited him to just three games, where he recorded only five receptions for 43 yards.

Despite this setback, he declared for the NFL Draft after the season, confident in his abilities and potential.

NFL career

In the 2023 NFL Draft, Smith-Njigba was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 20th overall pick in the first round.

His selection was seen as a significant move for the Seahawks, who aimed to bolster their receiving corps alongside established stars DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

In his rookie season, Smith-Njigba made an immediate impact, recording 63 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns.

He quickly became a favorite target for quarterback Geno Smith, demonstrating versatility and reliability with his precise route running and ability to make contested catches.

Smith-Njigba has continued to develop into a key offensive weapon for the Seahawks.

He has recorded over 93 catches and exceeded 1,000 receiving yards this season.

Accolades

Smith-Njigba achieved numerous accolades during his college career at Ohio State.

He set the Big Ten single-season record for receiving yards in 2021 with 1,606 yards, ranking first in that category, and also finished fifth in single-season receptions with 95 catches.

His performance in the 2021 Rose Bowl was particularly remarkable; he recorded 347 receiving yards, setting records for the most receiving yards, receptions (15), and touchdowns (3) in Rose Bowl history.

This performance also marked him as the first in all-time bowl game receiving yards.

In addition to these records, Smith-Njigba was named the Rose Bowl Game MVP and received third-team All-American honors from the Associated Press in 2021.

His college career totals include 110 receptions for 1,698 yards and 10 touchdowns over 23 games.

Despite a challenging final season due to injury, his earlier achievements have solidified his reputation as one of the top wide receiver prospects entering the NFL Draft.