Sam Hartman Siblings: Getting to Know Joe and Demitri Allison

Samuel Hartman, born July 29, 1999, is an American professional football quarterback for the Washington Commanders in the NFL.

He played five seasons at Wake Forest, setting multiple school records and becoming the all-time leader in passing touchdowns in Atlantic Coast Conference history.

In 2023, he transferred to Notre Dame, where he had a successful season before entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

Hartman was briefly waived but rejoined the Commanders’ practice squad, aiming for future development within the team.

Siblings

Sam has two siblings, namely Joe Hartman and Demitri Allison.

Joe, born on January 17, 1994, is Sam’s biological older brother and is currently studying medicine at the University of Florida.

Demitri, who was adopted by the Hartman family at age 15, played football at Elon University but tragically passed away in 2015.

Sam shared a close bond with Demitri, considering him a true brother despite not sharing a bloodline.

College career

Hartman began his college football journey at Wake Forest University in 2018.

He started as a true freshman, quickly earning the starting quarterback position and showcasing his talent on the field.

Over the course of his five seasons at Wake Forest, Hartman set multiple records, including becoming the all-time leader in passing touchdowns in Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) history with 110 touchdowns.

He also amassed over 12,967 passing yards, setting the record for the most passing yards in Wake Forest history.

His leadership on the field led the team to several bowl games, including a memorable appearance in the 2021 Gator Bowl, where he threw for five touchdowns.

Known for his strong arm, quick decision-making, and ability to extend plays, Hartman developed into one of the top quarterbacks in college football.

After completing his time at Wake Forest, Hartman transferred to Notre Dame for the 2023 season.

This move was highly anticipated as he joined a storied program with a rich football tradition.

At Notre Dame, Hartman continued to excel, throwing for 2,689 yards and 24 touchdowns during the season.

His leadership and experience were instrumental in guiding a young team, and his performance helped elevate Notre Dame’s offense, solidifying his reputation as a top quarterback prospect heading into the NFL Draft.

NFL career

Following his successful college career, Hartman entered the 2024 NFL Draft but went undrafted.

However, he quickly signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent.

Initially waived after training camp, he was later signed to the practice squad.

Hartman is currently focused on honing his skills and preparing for future opportunities within the NFL.

His impressive college experience and records have set high expectations for his potential impact in professional football.

Accolades

Hartman has received numerous accolades throughout his college football career, reflecting his exceptional performance on the field.

He is the all-time leader in passing touchdowns in Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) history, with a total of 110 touchdowns, and ranks second for passing yards with 12,967 yards, placing him among the top 20 in FBS history.

During his time at Wake Forest, Hartman set several single-season records, including 39 touchdown passes and 4,228 passing yards in 2021.

He earned multiple honors that season, such as being named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week and the Maxwell Award Player of the Week after a standout game against Army where he threw for a career-best 458 yards and five touchdowns.

Hartman also holds the record for the most career 300-yard passing games in ACC history, with 21 such games.

In addition to his statistical achievements, Hartman was recognized as the MVP of the Gasparilla Bowl, making him the first player in Wake Forest history to earn two bowl MVP honors.