Jay Laga’aia, the New Zealand–Australian actor and singer, has an estimated net worth of $6 million. With a career spanning decades in television, film, and music, Laga’aia is best known for his roles in popular TV dramas as well as his appearance in the Star Wars franchise.

Early Life

Born in Auckland, New Zealand, in September 1963, Jay Laga’aia pursued acting in the 1980s, making his early mark on the television series Heroes, where he starred from 1984 to 1986. His presence on screen quickly established him as a versatile actor capable of handling both dramatic and lighthearted roles.

Television Success

Laga’aia rose to wider fame in the 1990s with his role as Senior Constable Tommy Tavita on the hit police drama Water Rats, a part he held from 1996 to 2001. His performance made him a household name in Australia and New Zealand.

From 2000 to 2003, he starred as David Silesi in the legal drama Street Legal, further showcasing his range. Later, he took on the role of Nick Pickering in Bed of Roses between 2008 and 2011, and then appeared as Reverend Elijah Johnson in the long-running soap opera Home and Away from 2010 to 2012.

In 2015, Laga’aia transitioned into children’s entertainment, starring as “Jay” on the educational series Jay’s Jungle, which introduced him to a new generation of fans.

Film Career

Beyond television, Jay Laga’aia is internationally recognized for his role as Captain Typho in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). His appearances in the globally popular franchise cemented his reputation as an actor with international appeal.

Jay Laga’aia Net Worth

With an estimated net worth of $6 million, Jay Laga’aia’s wealth comes from his decades-long career in television, film, music, and live performances. His steady work across different entertainment industries has made him one of New Zealand and Australia’s most recognizable performers.