JD Vance Siblings: All About Lindsay Lewis Ratliff

James David “JD” Vance, born August 2, 1984, is a U.S. Senator from Ohio, having taken office on January 3, 2023.

A Republican, he previously authored the memoir Hillbilly Elegy, which was adapted into a film.

Vance served in the Marine Corps from 2003 to 2007 and later graduated from Yale Law School.

He has positioned himself as a national conservative and is the Republican nominee for vice president in the 2024 election alongside Donald Trump.

Siblings

Vance has one half-sister named Lindsay Lewis Ratliff, who is five years older than him.

Lindsay was born to Vance’s mother Bev Vance when she was just 19 years old, from her first marriage.

After their parents divorced when Vance was a toddler, he and his sister were primarily raised by their maternal grandparents, James and Bonnie Vance, whom they called Papaw and Mamaw.

Their mother Bev struggled with drug addiction for many years.

Despite the difficulties, Lindsay and JD have remained very close.

In interviews, Lindsay has openly defended and supported her brother. She currently lives in Middletown, Ohio with her husband Kevin and their three children.

Before politics

Before entering politics, Vance had a diverse career as a venture capitalist and author.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2003 to 2007, participating in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Following his military service, Vance earned a Bachelor’s degree in political science and philosophy from Ohio State University in 2009 and a J.D. from Yale Law School in 2013.

Vance worked as a litigator at Sidley Austin and later joined Mithril Capital Management, a venture capital firm co-founded by Peter Thiel, where he was a principal from 2016 to 2017.

His memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, published in 2016, gained significant attention and was adapted into a Netflix film in 2020, further enhancing his profile as a commentator on American culture and politics.

In 2019, he co-founded Narya Capital, an investment firm based in Cincinnati.

Political career

Vance entered the political arena in 2021 when he sought the U.S. Senate seat in Ohio vacated by Republican Rob Portman, who retired.

He won the crowded Republican primary with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and went on to win the general election in November 2022.

Vance was sworn into the Senate on January 3, 2023, as a member of the 118th U.S. Congress.

In his first year in office, he co-sponsored a bill with Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) aimed at lowering the price of insulin.

He also collaborated with Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on legislation to claw back executive pay when big banks fail.

Additionally, he introduced a bill with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) that would criminalize gender-affirming care for minors, and he voted against raising the debt ceiling.

Vance has been described as a national conservative and right-wing populist. He has taken some controversial positions, such as opposing abortion, same-sex marriage, and gun control.

Furthermore, he has been an outspoken critic of childlessness and American military aid to Ukraine.

In July 2024, former President Trump selected Vance as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

At 39 years old, Vance brings debating skills, fundraising prowess, and the ability to articulate Trump’s “America First” vision to the Republican ticket.

Personal life

Vance is married to Usha Vance, and they have three children together.

Usha has been supportive of her husband throughout his political career, recently defending him against criticism regarding his controversial comments about “childless cat ladies.”

She emphasized that his remarks were meant to highlight the challenges parents face in the U.S. and were not intended to offend those struggling with family planning.

Usha and Vance have chosen to keep their children out of the public spotlight, focusing on providing them a normal childhood while navigating the complexities of political life.