Jean-Claude Van Damme, also known as JCVD, is a Belgian actor and retired martial artist with a net worth of $30 million. Known as “The Muscles from Brussels,” Van Damme was a major action film star in the late 80s and early 90s, appearing in numerous hit movies and becoming a global celebrity.

Jean-Claude Van Damme Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth October 18, 1960 Place of Birth Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, Brussels Nationality Belgian National Profession Martial Artist, Actor, Screenwriter, Film Producer, Film Director, Film Editor

Early Life

Jean-Claude Camille François van Varenberg was born on October 18, 1960, in Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, Brussels, Belgium. He began practicing martial arts at age ten and earned his black belt in Shotokan Karate by eighteen. He also trained in Taekwondo, Muay Thai, and ballet, studying ballet for five years from the age of sixteen. Van Damme had a successful competitive karate career, compiling 44 victories and four defeats in semi-contact matches from 1976 to 1980. He also excelled in full-contact karate, recording 18 victories and one defeat before retiring from competition in 1982.

Career

In 1982, Van Damme moved to the United States with just $3,000 and limited English skills, seeking to break into Hollywood. He worked as a bouncer and limo driver while pursuing acting opportunities. His breakthrough came in 1988 with the film “Bloodsport,” which was a major box office hit and launched him into stardom.

Following the success of “Bloodsport,” Van Damme starred in a series of popular action films, including “Cyborg,” “Kickboxer,” “Double Impact,” “Universal Soldier,” “Nowhere to Run,” “Hard Target,” and “Timecop.” These films solidified his status as an action movie icon. At his peak, he commanded significant salaries, earning $8 million for “Street Fighter” in 1994.

Challenges

Van Damme’s career faced challenges in the late 90s due to substance abuse and undiagnosed bipolar disorder. This period saw his films going straight-to-video, and he struggled to maintain his earlier success. However, he made a notable comeback and remains a popular star and celebrity.

Jean-Claude Van Damme Salary

“Bloodsport” (1988): $25,000

“Black Eagle,” “Kickboxer,” “Death Warrant”: $75,000 each

“Double Impact” (1991): $600,000

“Universal Soldier” (1992): $1.5 million

“Hard Target” (1993): $3.5 million

“Timecop” (1994): $5 million

“Street Fighter” (1994): $8 million

“Sudden Death” (1995): $5 million

From 1991 to 1995, Van Damme earned approximately $40 million in base salaries, equivalent to around $70 million today.

Personal Life

Van Damme has been married five times to four different women and has three children. He has struggled with a cocaine addiction, spending up to $10,000 a week, and was diagnosed with rapid cycling bipolar disorder. Despite these challenges, he has managed to turn his life around and maintain a successful career.

Real Estate

In 2012, Van Damme purchased a spec mansion in Marina Del Rey, California, for $6 million and sold it to rapper Ice Cube in 2016 for $7.25 million. He now primarily resides in Hong Kong, where he owns an apartment on the 75th floor of a luxury building.

Jean-Claude Van Damme Net Worth

Jean-Claude Van Damme net worth is $30 million.