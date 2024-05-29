Jason Calacanis Net Worth

Jason Calacanis is an American entrepreneur, angel investor, podcaster, and author with a net worth of $60 million. He gained significant recognition and wealth through his entrepreneurial ventures and early investments in tech companies, most notably Uber.

Jason Calacanis Uber Investment

Jason’s most successful investment has been in Uber. In 2009, while working at Sequoia Capital, he invested $25,000 in Uber when it was valued at $4 million. As one of the first 15 investors, his stake in the company was worth an estimated $124 million on paper when Uber went public in May 2019.

Early Life

Born on November 28, 1970, in Brooklyn, New York, Jason Calacanis graduated from Xaverian High School and later majored in psychology at Fordham University.

Rising Tide Studios

Jason began his career as a tech reporter and launched Rising Tide Studios, which published online and print magazines. He played a significant role in the Silicon Alley tech community in New York during the mid-90s. His publication, “Silicon Alley Reporter,” grew from a 16-page newsletter to a 300-page magazine with a West Coast companion issue. Despite an offer of $20 million for the newsletter, he declined, and the publication eventually collapsed following the dot-com bubble burst, leaving him with a net worth of negative $10,000.

Weblogs, Inc.

In September 2003, Jason co-founded Weblogs, Inc. with Brian Alvey. The platform, envisioned as a scalable blogging network, received angel investment from billionaire Mark Cuban. In October 2005, AOL acquired Weblogs, Inc. for $30 million.

Netscape, Mahalo, and Angel Investing

After selling Weblogs, Jason served as the general manager of Netscape until 2006. He then joined Sequoia Capital as an Entrepreneur in Action. In 2007, he founded the search engine Mahalo.com after raising $20 million in VC funding from Sequoia, Mark Cuban, and Elon Musk. Mahalo reached 15 million visitors per month but was severely impacted by a Google algorithm update in 2011 and shuttered in 2014.

As an angel investor, Jason has invested in companies like SignPost, Gowalla, Ubermedia, Thumbtack, and Uber.

Jason Calacanis Podcasts

Since 2009, Jason has co-hosted “This Week in Startups,” one of the longest-running business podcasts. In 2022, he began co-hosting the “All-In Podcast” with fellow investors David Sacks, David Friedberg, and Chamath Palihapitiya.

Elon Musk Text

In 2022, Jason gained some notoriety due to the public release of text messages and emails related to Elon Musk’s attempt to buy Twitter. These communications, which surfaced during a lawsuit between Musk and Twitter, included several exchanges with Jason.

