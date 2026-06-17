Jean Kasem is an American actress, inventor, and former model who has an estimated net worth of $50 million. She is best known for portraying Loretta Tortelli on the hit sitcom Cheers and its short-lived spin-off The Tortellis. Beyond acting, Kasem has also built a career as an inventor, earning multiple patents in the infant products industry.

She gained additional public attention through her marriage to legendary radio personality and voice actor Casey Kasem, whom she was married to from 1980 until his death in 2014.

Jean Kasem Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth May 21, 1954 Place of Birth Portsmouth, New Hampshire Nationality American

Early Life

Jean Kasem was born Jean Thompson on May 21, 1954, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. She was raised alongside four siblings by her parents, Irene Celia Thompson and Herbert Owens Thompson Sr.

When she was nine years old, her family relocated to Guam after her father’s job required the move. She later attended the University of Guam but left before completing her studies after marrying a U.S. Navy lieutenant at the age of 17.

During her first marriage, Kasem lived in various locations across the Pacific region, following her husband’s military assignments. She worked a variety of jobs, including positions as a waitress and salesperson on military bases. The marriage lasted approximately six years before ending in divorce.

Pursuing an Acting Career

After her divorce, Kasem moved to California with ambitions of working in broadcast journalism. When opportunities in that field proved limited, she shifted her focus to acting and enrolled in acting workshops.

Her early television appearances included guest roles on popular series such as:

Fantasy Island

Alice

Matt Houston

She also appeared in the 1984 blockbuster film Ghostbusters, which helped expand her visibility in Hollywood.

Breakthrough on Cheers

Kasem’s biggest acting breakthrough came in 1984 when she joined the cast of the NBC sitcom Cheers.

She portrayed Loretta Tortelli, the glamorous but somewhat dim-witted wife of Nick Tortelli, played by Dan Hedaya. Although her appearances were relatively limited, the character became memorable among fans of the long-running series.

Loretta’s popularity eventually led to a spin-off series, The Tortellis, which premiered in 1987. While the show lasted only one season, it gave Kasem a starring role and further increased her profile in television.

She continued appearing on Cheers periodically through the early 1990s.

Television

Following her success on Cheers, Kasem remained active in television throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Her credits include appearances on:

Growing Pains

Hunter

My Two Dads

Cybill

Hope & Gloria

Hollywood Squares

Family Feud

Kasem also expanded into voice acting, lending her voice to several animated programs, including:

Darkwing Duck

Johnny Bravo

2 Stupid Dogs

Mother Goose and Grimm

Shaggy & Scooby-Doo Get a Clue!

These projects allowed her to remain active in entertainment even as her on-screen appearances became less frequent.

Career as an Inventor

Outside of Hollywood, Kasem developed a successful career as an inventor.

She holds 11 patents registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, primarily focused on infant furniture and crib designs.

Her inventions led her to establish the Little Miss Liberty Round Crib Company, a business centered on innovative nursery products. This entrepreneurial venture provided an additional source of income beyond her acting career and contributed to her overall wealth.

Marriage to Casey Kasem

Jean met radio legend Casey Kasem in 1979 while working as a secretary in the office of his talent agent.

The couple married one year later in a ceremony officiated by civil rights leader Jesse Jackson. At the time, Jean was 22 years younger than Casey.

The marriage produced one daughter, Liberty Jean Kasem, who was born in 1991.

Jean also became stepmother to Casey’s three children from his previous marriage: Kerri, Julie, and Mike Kasem. Family tensions reportedly existed for many years and later became highly publicized during Casey’s declining health.

Public Family Disputes

The final years of Casey Kasem’s life generated significant media attention due to legal disputes involving his care.

After Casey was diagnosed with a progressive neurological condition, disagreements emerged between Jean and Casey’s children regarding visitation rights, medical decisions, and guardianship.

The conflict intensified in 2014, eventually resulting in court proceedings that granted temporary conservatorship to Casey’s daughter Kerri Kasem.

Following Casey’s death on June 15, 2014, additional controversy surrounded funeral arrangements and his final resting place. Casey was ultimately buried at a cemetery in Oslo, Norway.

The highly publicized family dispute remained a major news story for several years after his passing.

Real Estate Holdings

One of the most valuable assets associated with Jean and Casey Kasem was their Beverly Hills estate.

The 12,000-square-foot mansion sat on approximately 2.5 acres in one of Los Angeles’ most prestigious neighborhoods, near the Playboy Mansion and other celebrity-owned properties.

The estate was initially listed for sale in 2013 with an asking price of $42 million. After several pricing adjustments over the years, the property was eventually sold in 2021 for approximately $34 million.

The sale represented one of the most significant real estate transactions connected to the Kasem family and contributed substantially to Jean Kasem’s wealth.

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