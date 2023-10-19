Jeezy’s Wife Jeannie Mai Drops His Surname Amid Divorce Battle

Jeannie Mai latet news, the renowned talk show host, has taken a symbolic step forward in her journey of healing and moving on from her relationship with rapper Jeezy.

In an act that caught the attention of keen observers, Jeannie recently removed “Jenkins” from her Instagram profile, signifying her intention to move beyond the marriage.

This alteration to her social media profile occurred sometime between October 12 and October 15, coinciding with her first public interview discussing the details of her separation.

During an appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s self-titled show to promote her new game show, “Raid the Cage,” Jeannie Mai opened up about the process of coping with the divorce.

Speaking about the emotional turmoil, she said: “I’m not going to lie, you know, it just takes every day to just sit and just be quiet in your thoughts. One thing I know is, you give God your pain, He will give you his power. So every day, I’m like, ‘Here you go. You got room for more?’ I’m just taking it day by day. I was on my knees, like, ‘Just give me enough light for this, where I’m at,’ you know?”

As previously reported, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, filed for divorce in the Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia last month. He cited that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and noted their child, who was born in 2021, in the court documents.

Jeezy emphasized the importance of the prenuptial agreement that he and Jeannie Mai had signed prior to their marriage, seeking the court’s enforcement of its terms. The prenuptial agreement, signed on March 26, 2021, was created to address the financial aspects of their marriage and divorce.

Although Jeezy and Jeannie Mai currently reside under the same roof at their Georgia home, sources close to the celebrity couple have described the situation as “awkward.” They continue to coexist, primarily for the sake of their one-year-old daughter, Monaco, with minimal interactions between the two. The couple is navigating the difficult living arrangements as they work through their divorce.

