Jeff Garlin, an American stand-up comedian, actor, voice artist, director, writer, and author, has built an impressive career that has contributed to his estimated net worth of $20 million. Best known for his role as Jeff Greene on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Garlin has also made notable appearances in other popular series, including “Arrested Development” and “The Goldbergs.”

Jeff Garlin Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth June 5, 1962 Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois Nationality American Profession Comedian, Actor, Voice Artist, Director, Writer, Author

Early Life

Born on June 5, 1962, in Chicago, Illinois, Jeff Garlin was raised in a Jewish family in Morton Grove. His mother, active in community theatre, and his father, who ran a plumbing supply business, influenced his upbringing. Garlin’s passion for comedy sparked at the age of eight after watching Jimmy Durante perform in Chicago. However, his childhood was not without challenges; he was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a condition affecting the heart’s electrical system, which forced him to stop playing sports.

Garlin’s family later moved to South Florida, where he attended Broward Community College and the University of Miami. However, his true calling was comedy, and he eventually dropped out of college to pursue a career in stand-up.

Jeff Garlin Career

Jeff Garlin’s comedy career began in Chicago, where he performed with the renowned comedy troupe The Second City. He worked behind the scenes, collaborating with comedy icons like Denis Leary, Jon Stewart, and Larry David. Garlin’s work during this period included stage directing and script editing, laying the foundation for his later success.

Garlin’s television career took off in the late 1990s when he appeared as Marvin on “Mad About You.” His big break came in the early 2000s with the role of Jeff Greene on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” a role that solidified his status as a comedic talent. He also starred in ABC’s “The Goldbergs” and had memorable appearances on “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

Garlin’s film career is equally impressive. He made his debut in 1983 with “Spring Break” and went on to star in several films, including “Straight Talk,” “Full Frontal,” “Daddy Day Care,” “Fun with Dick and Jane,” “The Rocker,” and “Toy Story 3” as the voice of Buttercup, a role he reprised in “Toy Story 4.” His directorial debut came in 2006 with “I Want Someone to Eat Cheese With,” which received positive reviews.

Jeff Garlin Health

Jeff Garlin’s life has been marked by several health challenges. During his 20s, he underwent surgery for his heart condition, and at 37, he suffered a stroke, which affected his speech during the first season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Additionally, Garlin has type II diabetes and has openly discussed his struggles with weight and health. Over the years, he has made significant progress in improving his overall well-being.

Real Estate

Garlin’s success has allowed him to invest in real estate. In 2011, he purchased a 1,500-square-foot condo in Chicago’s Gold Coast for $592,000. The unit features oak floors, a spacious balcony, and a breakfast bar. He also owns a primary residence in Sherman Oaks, a 3,139-square-foot home purchased for $1.4 million in 2003. These properties represent not only his living spaces but also his financial investments.

Jeff Garlin Net Worth

Jeff Garlin net worth is $20 million.