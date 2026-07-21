Jeffrey Immelt is an American business executive with an estimated net worth of $150 million.

Immelt is best known for serving as the chairman and chief executive officer of General Electric (GE) from 2001 to 2017. He succeeded legendary CEO Jack Welch and led the company through one of the most challenging periods in its history, including the September 11 terrorist attacks, the global financial crisis, and major changes in GE’s business operations.

Although his tenure remains one of the most debated in corporate America, Immelt earned hundreds of millions of dollars through executive compensation while building a successful career in business leadership.

Jeffrey Immelt Net Worth $150 Million Date of Birth February 19, 1956 Place of Birth Cincinnati, Ohio

Jeffrey Immelt Salary

During his time as GE’s chief executive, Immelt was among the highest-paid corporate leaders in the United States.

At the peak of his career, his annual compensation—including salary, bonuses, and stock awards—reached about $22 million.

Over his 16 years as CEO, he reportedly earned more than $200 million in total compensation. In addition, he accumulated pension benefits estimated at around $85 million, although it is unclear whether those benefits are included in his reported total earnings.

Early Life

Jeffrey Robert Immelt was born on February 19, 1956, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

His father worked as a manager in General Electric’s Aircraft Engines Division, giving Immelt early exposure to the company that would later define his career.

He earned a degree in Applied Mathematics from Dartmouth College before completing an MBA at Harvard Business School.

During his college years, he worked summer jobs at a Ford manufacturing plant and also spent time at Procter & Gamble before joining GE.

Career at General Electric

Immelt joined General Electric in 1982, beginning his career in the company’s plastics, appliances, and healthcare businesses.

Over the following years, he steadily rose through the executive ranks, becoming a GE officer in 1989 and joining the board of GE Capital in 1997.

He later led GE Healthcare, one of the company’s strongest-performing divisions, before being selected by Jack Welch as his successor.

Immelt officially became GE’s CEO on September 10, 2001—just one day before the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The attacks had an immediate impact on GE, with its insurance business suffering heavy losses while two company employees lost their lives.

Leadership at GE

Unlike his predecessor, who focused heavily on improving existing businesses, Immelt pursued growth through acquisitions and major corporate restructuring.

During his tenure, GE sold several long-standing businesses, including its plastics division, appliance business, and media company NBC.

He also expanded investments in industrial manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and oil services.

However, many of these strategic decisions later faced criticism as GE struggled with declining profits and increasing debt.

By the time Immelt stepped down in 2017, GE’s stock price had fallen significantly, with the company reportedly losing around $150 billion in market value during his leadership.

Private Jet Controversy

One of the most widely publicized controversies during Immelt’s career involved reports about his use of GE’s corporate aircraft.

According to media reports published in 2018, GE occasionally operated a second company jet—known as a “chase plane”—to accompany Immelt’s primary aircraft during business travel.

The reported purpose was to provide backup transportation in case of mechanical problems.

The practice attracted criticism because of its potential cost and environmental impact.

GE later stated that the backup aircraft was used only on limited occasions and that the practice had largely ended several years earlier.

Career After GE

After leaving General Electric, Immelt continued working in business and public service.

He has served on corporate boards, advised investment firms, and supported several nonprofit organizations.

Immelt has also been involved with the Robin Hood Foundation, a New York-based nonprofit focused on fighting poverty.

In 2008, he was named among Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

He later served on the President’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board and chaired the Council on Jobs and Competitiveness, advising the White House on economic growth and employment.

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