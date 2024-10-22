Jennifer Lawrence Announces She’s Expecting Baby Number Two

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her second child. A representative for Lawrence confirmed the news to Vogue on Sunday.

Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, who is an art gallery director, welcomed their first child, a son named Cy, in 2022.

The couple has been married since 2019.

In a 2022 interview with Vogue, Lawrence shared her feelings about motherhood, saying it can be “scary” to discuss because every experience is different.

She appreciated the honesty of her friends who reassured her that it was normal not to connect with her baby right away.

“I felt so prepared to be forgiving,” she explained.

Lawrence also reflected on the moment she became a mother, saying, “The morning after I gave birth to Cy, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, ‘Now is day one of my life.’”

She expressed deep love for her son, saying, “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about,” including love for her husband as well.