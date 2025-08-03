Jenny Hoyos, born on May 9, 2005, is 20 years old and has already built an impressive legacy in the world of digital content creation. Known for her financial literacy videos aimed at teens, Jenny’s rise to fame was no accident. From a young age, she showed signs of academic excellence, even skipping the eighth grade due to her outstanding performance. Her early passion for chess, which she began playing professionally at the age of seven, is just one example of her disciplined and strategic mindset.

Jenny Hoyos Age 20 years as of 2025 Date of Birth May 9, 2005 Place of Birth Miami, FL Zodiac Sign Taurus

A Head Start in Entrepreneurship

Raised in a household driven by entrepreneurship, Jenny was exposed early on to business ventures such as flipping, affiliate marketing, and retail arbitrage. These experiences shaped her strong work ethic and curiosity for business. She launched her first YouTube channel when she was just eight years old, setting the stage for what would become a remarkable digital journey.

YouTube Stardom and Viral Content

Jenny Hoyos’s self-titled YouTube channel has gained over 2.3 million subscribers thanks to her clear, relatable, and engaging content on money, finance, and business strategies. One of her biggest hits was a YouTube Shorts video in which she transformed her brother’s room into an Airbnb—an idea that attracted more than 30 million views. She also gained attention for her bold take on online scams, including a video debunking Andrew Tate’s controversial courses, demonstrating her commitment to educating and protecting her audience.

Jenny Hoyos Family Life

Jenny comes from a family of entrepreneurs and has three siblings. Her family has not only inspired her but also actively features in her content, making her videos feel relatable and grounded. Her collaboration with family members, like the viral Airbnb room makeover, adds a personal touch to her content that resonates with her viewers.

Now 20 years old, Jenny Hoyos stands out for more than just her age. She represents a new generation of financially savvy influencers who are using social media platforms to empower others. Her blend of business acumen, real-life experience, and youthful energy has made her a rising star in both the YouTube and finance communities.

Jenny Hoyos Age

