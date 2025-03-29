Jermaine Fowler Siblings: Meet the The Fowler Siblings

Jermaine Fowler is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer born on May 16, 1988, in Washington, D.C.

Raised in Hyattsville, Maryland, Fowler has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry with his sharp wit, relatable humor, and versatile acting skills.

Best known for his starring role as Prince Lavelle Junson in Coming 2 America (2021) and his work on the CBS sitcom Superior Donuts, Fowler has built a career that spans stand-up comedy, television, and film.

Growing up in a lively household with his parents, Jerome Jackson and Marsha, and his siblings, Fowler’s early life played a significant role in shaping his comedic voice and storytelling style.

Jermaine is the second oldest of four children, a dynamic that has often fueled his comedy.

He has a fraternal twin brother named Jerome Jr., with whom he shares a close bond, though their paths in life have diverged.

In his stand-up routines, Jermaine has humorously described Jerome Jr. as a troublemaker, joking about his twin’s penchant for getting into scrapes while Jermaine bore the brunt of their identical appearance.

Despite the playful jabs, the two grew up together in Maryland, navigating the challenges of their upbringing as a tight-knit pair.

In addition to Jerome Jr., Jermaine has two sisters, Jazmyn and Jazelle.

Jazmyn, the eldest of the siblings, works as a nurse and has been a steadfast supporter of Jermaine’s career.

Jazelle, the middle child, is a stylist and has also cheered him on, attending his performances and celebrating his successes.

Fowler’s journey into comedy and acting began in his late teens when he dropped out of college at age 20 and moved to New York City to pursue his dreams.

By day, he hustled for jobs; by night, he honed his skills at open mic nights in Times Square.

His persistence paid off in 2012 when he started touring the country, performing at comedy clubs and colleges.

In 2013, he landed a spot on MTV2’s Guy Code, where he wrote, produced, and starred in sketches, marking his entry into television.

Fowler’s career gained momentum with his debut comedy special, Give ‘Em Hell, Kid, which aired on Showtime in 2015 and showcased his unique blend of personal storytelling and social commentary.

That same year, he co-starred in TruTV’s Friends of the People, further establishing his presence in sketch comedy.

His big break came in 2017 when he became the executive producer and lead of Superior Donuts on CBS, a role that made him the first Black lead in a primetime show on the network in over a decade.

On the film front, Fowler has delivered standout performances in movies like Sorry to Bother You (2018), Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), and The Drop (2022).

His role as Eddie Murphy’s long-lost son in Coming 2 America brought him widespread recognition, fulfilling a childhood dream of working with one of his comedy idols.

Beyond acting, Fowler has lent his voice to animated projects like BoJack Horseman and is developing an animated sitcom with FOX inspired by his upbringing.

In 2016, his comedy special Give ‘Em Hell, Kid earned him a spot on Variety’s prestigious “Top 10 Comics to Watch” list, a testament to his growing influence in the comedy world.

His role as the announcer for the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2017 marked a historic moment, as he became the first African-American to take on the role, captivating audiences with his off-the-cuff humor.

Fowler’s work on Superior Donuts garnered praise for breaking barriers as a Black lead on network television, a milestone that echoed the impact of shows like Cosby.

His performances in critically acclaimed films like Judas and the Black Messiah and Sorry to Bother You have earned him recognition for his dramatic range, while Coming 2 America cemented his status as a comedic force in Hollywood.