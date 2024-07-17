Jerry Trainor is an American actor and musician best known for his roles as “Crazy” Steve in Drake & Josh and Spencer Shay in the Nickelodeon teen sitcom iCarly and its revival series.

He was born in San Diego, California and studied drama at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Trainor has had a number of television and film roles, including appearances in shows like Law & Order True Crime, Angel and Malcolm in the Middle.

On iCarly, he played the quirky older brother and guardian of the title character, winning three Kids’ Choice Awards for his performance.

Trainor has also voiced the character Dudley Puppy on the animated series T.U.F.F. Puppy, for which he received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination.

While there have been unsubstantiated claims that he protected the iCarly cast from inappropriate behavior by the show’s creator Dan Schneider, the available evidence does not conclusively support these assertions.

Trainor seems to have been a supportive adult presence on set, but was not necessarily a “hero” who intervened to shield the young actors.

Siblings

Jerry has one sibling, a sister named Liz Trainor.

She occasionally accompanies Jerry to red carpet events and award shows, but generally prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

While Jerry has found great success as an actor, particularly with his role on the hit Nickelodeon series iCarly, it is unclear if Liz has pursued a career in the entertainment industry as well.

Jerry has spoken fondly of his relationship with Liz, crediting her with providing support and keeping him grounded throughout his acting career.

Beyond these basic facts, Liz tends to avoid the public eye, and details about her personal life and any potential career or accomplishments of her own remain private.

Career

Trainor began his acting career in the early 2000s with small roles in shows like ER, Crossing Jordan, and Malcolm in the Middle.

His breakout role came in 2004 when he was cast as Crazy Steve on the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh. He appeared in a recurring role on the show until its end in 2007.

Trainor’s career skyrocketed when he was cast as Spencer Shay, the quirky older brother of the title character, on the hit Nickelodeon series iCarly in 2007.

He starred on the show for its entire five season run until 2012. His hilarious and endearing performance as Spencer earned him three Kids’ Choice Awards.

In addition to his live-action roles, Trainor has done extensive voice work.

He voiced the character Dudley Puppy on the animated series T.U.F.F. Puppy from 2010-2015, earning a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for his performance.

Trainor has also made guest appearances on shows like Angel, 2 Broke Girls, and Law & Order True Crime.

While best known for his TV roles, he has appeared in several films over the years.

Trainor’s credits include Donnie Darko, Evolution, Bring It On Again, Best Player, and Snow Day. He has also worked behind the scenes as a producer on iCarly and the sitcom Wendell & Vinnie.

In addition to acting, he is also a musician. Since October 2015, he has been the bassist for the alternative/indie band Nice Enough People, which he co-founded with actress Allison Scagliotti.

The band released their first EP Hanover Hideaway in 2016.

Awards and accolades

Trainor has received several awards and accolades throughout his acting career.

He won three Kids’ Choice Awards for his role as Spencer Shay on the Nickelodeon series iCarly.

Additionally, Trainor received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination in 2013 for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program for voicing the character Dudley Puppy on the series T.U.F.F. Puppy.