Jesse Lee Soffer Siblings: A Glimpse into the Actor’s Family Dynamics

Jesse Lee Soffer is an American actor known for his roles in TV series like Chicago P.D. and As the World Turns.

Soffer left Chicago P.D. after Season 9 but agreed to return for the start of Season 10.

He began his acting career at a young age and has been involved in various TV shows and movies.

Born in Ossining, New York, Soffer has received critical acclaim for his performances and has been nominated for awards like the Daytime Emmy.

Siblings

Soffer has four half-siblings: Shayne Hindes, Craig Soffer, Melisa Soffer and Jenna Hindes.

He was raised in Ossining, New York along with these four half-siblings.

Though they are not full biological siblings, they were raised together as part of the same blended family.

The sources indicate that Soffer maintains close relationships with his half-siblings, despite not being raised with them full-time as a child.

His family background likely contributed to his acting career and personal life experiences.

Also Read: Jared Padalecki Siblings: The Padalecki Siblings You Didn’t Know About

Career

Soffer is an American actor who started his acting career at the age of eight in the 1993 film, Matinee.

He continued to work in television series such as Two of a Kind, Guiding Light, CSI: Miami, The Mentalist and The Mob Doctor.

In 2013, he portrayed Travis Alexander in the television drama, Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret, which received critical acclaim. He also appeared in films like Gracie, Hatfields & McCoys and In Time.

Soffer is best known for his seven-year tenure as a cast regular on the series, As the World Turns, from 2004 to 2010.

He received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for his work on As the World Turns in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Soffer’s career continued with roles in Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

He also directed episodes of Chicago P.D. and has been involved in various other projects.

Recognitions

Soffer has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for his role on As the World Turns in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

While he has not won any major awards, his performances have received critical acclaim, solidifying his reputation as a talented and respected actor in the industry.

Personal life

Soffer has been in a long-term relationship with his Chicago P.D. co-star Tracy Spiridakos.

The two actors, who played partners Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton on the show, have reportedly been dating secretly for years.

Their relationship was first reported in January 2024, and while they have not publicly confirmed it, there are indications they are still together.

Prior to Spiridakos, Soffer dated his former Chicago P.D. co-star Sophia Bush, but they broke up in 2015 after more than a year of dating.