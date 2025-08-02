Jessica Mulroney Splits From Husband, Opens Up On Fallout With Meghan Markle

Celebrity stylist Jessica Mulroney is ending her 16-year marriage to Canadian TV personality Ben Mulroney. The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, have three children together — daughter Ivy and twin sons Brian and John.

However, it’s not just the marriage that has come to an end. Jessica, 45, is also said to be reflecting on her broken friendship with Meghan Markle, which she now reportedly views with regret.

According to British media reports, the fallout with the Duchess of Sussex strained her marriage. Jessica and Meghan were once very close, with Jessica even playing a key role in Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2018 royal wedding. But their bond weakened in 2020 when Jessica was accused of racism after allegedly threatening influencer Sasha Exeter’s career during a social media disagreement.

The incident sparked widespread backlash. Jessica apologized publicly, and her husband Ben stepped down from his long-running job as a television host in an effort to support her.

“If she could turn back time, part of her wishes she was never part of the royal wedding,” a source told the Daily Mail, adding that while Jessica enjoyed the fame the friendship brought, it also made her the focus of online attacks and cost her both her friendship and eventually her marriage.

Jessica once described Meghan as “family,” but insiders now say she refers to that entire period as a “dark cloud” over her life.

The two have not commented publicly on the status of their friendship, but observers noted that after the 2020 scandal, both stopped posting about each other online. Over the years, Jessica’s cryptic social media posts about losing friends and facing criticism further fueled speculation about a rift.

Page Six recently reported that Jessica and Ben have been separated for some time, with the stylist sharing the news with friends at a Toronto wedding. One attendee described Jessica as “sad, but also relieved to have some clarity.”

Jessica, who previously hosted the show I Do, Redo, is said to be focusing on healing through sobriety and therapy.