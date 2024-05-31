Jessie James Decker, an Italian-American country singer and reality TV star, boasts a net worth of $10 million. Jessie first attempted to break into the music industry at the age of 15, gaining mainstream attention a few years later after signing with Mercury Records. Her self-titled debut album was released in 2009.

Jessie James Decker Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth April 12, 1988 Place of Birth Vivenza, Veneto Nationality Italian-American Profession Singer and Reality TV Star

Jessie James is also well-known as the wife of NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, with whom she starred in the reality show “Eric & Jessie: Game On.” She continues to release music, including the EPs “Comin’ Home” (2014) and “Blackbird Sessions” (2017). Her second full-length album also came out in 2017, and she signed a new record deal with Atlantic/Warner in 2020. She had plans to tour that year, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early Life

Jessica Rose James was born on April 12, 1988, in Vivenza, Veneto, Italy. As a “military brat,” she moved frequently during her childhood due to her father’s service in the U.S. Air Force. She grew up in various states, including Iowa, Kentucky, Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia.

James began singing at age two and soon started performing publicly, winning numerous talent competitions. Despite frequent trips to Nashville to advance her career, she faced numerous rejections from major labels in the city.

Jessie James Decker Career

At 17, James pursued her music career persistently, connecting with music producers like Carla Wallace of Big Yellow Dog Music, who helped develop her songwriting and singing skills. Her song “Gypsy Girl” caught the attention of record executive David Massey, leading to an audition with L.A. Reid and a subsequent contract with Mercury Records.

Her debut album, “Jessie James,” released in 2009, was a blend of country and pop, which received mixed reviews. Despite this, the single “Wanted” charted on the Top 40. Jessie toured with Kid Rock and Carlos Mencia, performing for U.S. troops in the Middle East.

Also Read: Jerry Mathers Net Worth

Jessie aimed for a more country-focused sound for her second album. After several singles, she released the successful EP “Comin’ Home” in 2014, which topped iTunes charts and debuted in the top five on the country albums chart. In 2016, she collaborated with Austin John on the track “Howlin’.”

In 2017, Jessie endorsed Cracker Barrel in a YouTube ad campaign and announced a new music project in 2019. She signed with Atlantic/Warner in 2020 and had plans for a tour, which were halted by the pandemic.

Reality TV

Jessie and her husband Eric Decker starred in the reality series “Eric & Jessie: Game On,” which followed their lives and relationship. The show ran for three seasons before concluding in 2017.

Clothing Line

Jessie James Decker launched her clothing line, Kittenish, which opened its first physical store in Nashville in 2019 and a second location in Destin, Florida.

Personal Life

Jessie married NFL wide receiver Eric Decker in 2013. The couple has three children: their first child was born in 2014, their second in 2015, and their third in 2018. Professionally, Jessie goes by Jessie James Decker.

Real Estate

In 2017, Jessie and Eric listed a Georgia home for $1.45 million. The luxurious property included eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and extensive amenities. In 2019, they purchased a six-bedroom, eleven-bathroom home on three acres in Nashville for $4.25 million, which they listed for sale at $10.3 million in January 2023.

Jessie James Decker Net Worth

Jessie James Decker net worth is $10 million.