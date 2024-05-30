Jerry Mathers Net Worth

Jerry Mathers, an American television, film, and stage actor, has a net worth of $3 million. He is best known for his iconic role as Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver on the classic television sitcom “Leave it to Beaver.” Mathers has also appeared in various other TV shows and films throughout his career.

Early Life

Jerry Mathers was born on June 2, 1948, in Sioux City, Iowa, and was raised in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, California. He began his career at the age of two, appearing as a child model in a department store advertisement. He also starred in a commercial for PET Milk alongside vaudevillian Ed Wynn.

At four, Mathers made his film debut in the comedy Western “Son of Paleface” and appeared on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.” He had roles in films such as “This is My Love,” Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Trouble with Harry,” and “The Shadow on the Window.”

Breakthrough with “Leave it to Beaver”

In 1957, Mathers landed the role of “Beaver” Cleaver on “Leave it to Beaver,” portraying the younger son of the Cleaver family. His natural and candid demeanor during auditions impressed the show’s producers. Mathers played the character in all 234 episodes over six years. Notably, he became the first child actor to receive a percentage of merchandising revenue from a television show.

“Leave it to Beaver” remains popular worldwide, airing in over 80 countries and translated into 40 languages. Mathers maintained a lifelong friendship with Barbara Billingsley, who played his mother on the show.

Education and Military Service

As a teenager, Mathers temporarily stepped away from acting to focus on his education. He attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, where he led a musical band named Beaver and the Trappers. In 1966, while still in school, Mathers joined the United States Air Force Reserve and served until he achieved the rank of Sergeant. He later attended the University of California, Berkeley, graduating in 1973 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy.

Return to Entertainment

Mathers returned to acting in 1978, appearing in an episode of “Flying High” and starring in a stage production of “Boeing, Boeing” with Tony Dow. He toured with Dow in the play “So Long, Stanley” and worked as a disc jockey in Anaheim, California. In 1981, he starred in the TV movie “The Girl, the Gold Watch and Dynamite.”

In 1983, Mathers reprised his role as the Beaver in the reunion movie “Still the Beaver,” which led to the series “The New Leave it to Beaver.” The show aired from 1984 to 1989 on the Disney Channel and TBS.

Later Acting Career

In the 1990s, Mathers appeared in TV shows such as “Married… with Children,” “Parker Lewis Can’t Lose,” “Vengeance Unlimited,” and “Diagnosis: Murder.” In 2001, he competed on a special episode of “The Weakest Link.” Mathers made his Broadway debut in 2007, starring as Wilbur Turnblad in the musical “Hairspray.”

Personal Life

Mathers married Diana Platt in 1974, whom he met in college. They divorced in 1981. He then married Rhonda Gehring, with whom he had three children: Noah, Mercedes, and Gretchen. The couple divorced in 1997. In 2011, Mathers married Teresa Modnick.

In 1996, Mathers was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. He joined a Jenny Craig weight loss program, losing over 40 pounds and becoming the brand’s first male spokesperson. In 2009, he became the national spokesman for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and its Partnership for Prescription Assistance program.

