Jill Biden Siblings: A Look at the US’ First Lady’s Family Tree

Jill Biden is the First Lady of the United States, having assumed the role in 2021 when her husband, Joe Biden, became President.

She is an educator who has been a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College since 2009, making her the first presidential spouse to maintain an independent career outside of the White House.

Prior to becoming First Lady, Jill served as Second Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017 when her husband was Vice President.

During this time, she advocated for community colleges, military families, and the education of women and girls around the world.

As First Lady, Jill has continued her advocacy work, focusing on reaching out to all Americans, supporting COVID-19 vaccination efforts and criticizing Republican policies on issues like the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

She has also played a more active political role than previous First Ladies, fundraising for the Democratic party and campaigning for Democratic candidates.

Siblings

Jill’s siblings include her older sister Bonny Jacobs, who works as a teacher, her younger brother John Jacobs, who works as a financial advisor and her younger sister Jan Jacobs, who works as a nurse.

Jill was born Jill Jacobs in 1951 in Hammonton, New Jersey.

She is the eldest of five children born to Donald Jacobs and Bonny Jacobs.

While Jill has kept a relatively low profile compared to her husband President Joe Biden, her siblings have generally avoided the spotlight as well.

They seem to lead relatively private lives, working in professions like teaching, nursing and financial advising.

Profession

Jill is an educator who has been a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College since 2009.

She is believed to be the first presidential spouse to maintain an independent career outside of the White House.

Prior to becoming First Lady, Jill taught English at various high schools and community colleges in Delaware for over 30 years.

She has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware and master’s degrees in education and English from West Chester University and Villanova University.

Jill also earned a doctoral degree in education from the University of Delaware in 2007.

She has maintained a strong commitment to education throughout her life and career.

Even as Second Lady and now as First Lady, Jill has continued teaching at community colleges, believing in the transformative power of education.

Her teaching experience and advocacy have highlighted the value of community colleges and the education of underserved populations.

Jill advocated for community colleges, military families and education of women and girls around the world as Second Lady, and she continues to teach English composition courses at Northern Virginia Community College as First Lady, emphasizing the importance of community colleges and lifelong learning.

Personal life

Jill’s husband is President Joe Biden, and they have been married since 1977.

Joe is Jill’s second husband. Jill has two children from her first marriage to Bill Stevenson – daughter Ashley Biden, born in 1981, and son Robert Hunter Biden, born in 1980.

Joe also had two sons from his first marriage to Neilia Hunter – Joseph “Beau” Biden III and Robert Hunter Biden.

Tragically, Neilia and their infant daughter Naomi were killed in a car accident in 1972. Beau Biden passed away in 2015 from brain cancer.

Joe and Jill Biden do not have any children together.

However, Jill is a stepmother to Joe’s surviving son, Hunter Biden, and she played an active role in raising him after Joe’s first wife and daughter died.

The Biden family has faced immense tragedy, including the deaths of Jill’s stepson Beau and Joe’s first wife and daughter.

However, they have remained a close-knit family, with Jill serving as a loving stepmother and partner to Joe Biden throughout his political career and personal life.