Jim Carrey, a Canadian-American actor, comedian, and producer, has a net worth of $180 million. Once the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, Carrey revolutionized the comedy film industry with his unique brand of physical humor, earning hundreds of millions throughout his career.

Jim Carrey Net Worth $180 Million Date of Birth January 17, 1962 Place of Birth Newmarket, Ontario Nationality Canadian Profession Actor, Producer

Early Life

Born on January 17, 1962, in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, Jim Carrey faced financial hardships from a young age. His father, an accountant, lost his job when Carrey was 12, leaving the family homeless. To survive, they lived in a van and worked as janitors at a factory, with Carrey juggling school and late-night shifts.

Carrey’s natural comedic talent became his escape. At just 15, he began performing stand-up in Toronto clubs, with his father driving him to gigs. He later dropped out of high school to pursue comedy full-time.

Jim Carrey Breakthrough in Hollywood

Carrey’s big break came in the 1990s with the sketch comedy show In Living Color, where his outlandish characters—especially Fire Marshal Bill—made him a standout. In 1994, he became a household name with three blockbuster hits: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber. These films grossed hundreds of millions worldwide, cementing Carrey’s status as a comedy superstar.

His momentum continued with films like Liar Liar, Bruce Almighty, Me, Myself & Irene, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. He also proved his dramatic range with The Truman Show, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Man on the Moon, earning critical acclaim.

Jim Carrey Record-Breaking Salary

Carrey was the first actor in history to earn $20 million for a single film, a milestone he achieved with The Cable Guy in 1996. His salary remained in that range for hits like Batman Forever, Liar Liar, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Yes Man. For the latter, he negotiated a profit-sharing deal that earned him $35 million, making it one of the highest paychecks in film history.

Between 1994 and 2008, Carrey earned over $200 million from salaries and bonuses, and by the 2010s, his total career earnings surpassed $300 million.

Recent Projects

In recent years, Carrey has continued to impress, starring as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) and its 2022 sequel. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 marked the biggest box office opening of his career, grossing $72 million in its first weekend.

Beyond acting, Carrey is a painter, author, and outspoken social commentator. Despite hinting at retirement, his impact on the film industry remains unparalleled.

Personal Life

Carrey has been married twice, first to Melissa Womer, with whom he shares a daughter, Jane. He later married Dumb and Dumber co-star Lauren Holly, though their marriage lasted less than a year. He has also had high-profile relationships with Jenny McCarthy and Cathriona White.

Real Estate

A savvy investor, Carrey owns multiple properties, including a sprawling Brentwood estate in Los Angeles, listed for $28.9 million in 2023. He also previously owned a Malibu beachfront mansion, which he sold for $13.4 million.

