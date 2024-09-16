Jim Edmonds Net Worth

Jim Edmonds, a retired professional baseball player, has an estimated net worth of $30 million. Best known for his time as a center fielder in Major League Baseball (MLB), Edmonds played from 1993 to 2010, with notable stints at the California/Anaheim Angels and the St. Louis Cardinals. Over his 17-year career, Edmonds built a reputation as one of the top players in the league, contributing both offensively and defensively. After retiring, he transitioned to broadcasting as an analyst for the Cardinals.

Early Life

Born James Patrick Edmonds on June 27, 1970, in Fullerton, California, Edmonds grew up in a family impacted by divorce, with his father living near Anaheim Stadium. He attended Diamond Bar High School, where his baseball talent caught the attention of the California Angels. Drafted in the 7th round of the 1988 MLB Draft, Edmonds spent several years honing his skills in the minor leagues before making his MLB debut in September 1993 with the Angels.

Baseball Career

Edmonds’ professional career spanned almost two decades, and he played for multiple teams, including the Padres, Cubs, Brewers, and Reds. His most prominent years were spent with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he played from 2000 to 2007. Edmonds earned four MLB All-Star selections and was known for his exceptional defensive skills, winning eight Gold Glove Awards. His career batting average was .283, with 393 home runs and 1,199 runs batted in. Edmonds was instrumental in the Cardinals’ 2006 World Series victory, making significant contributions throughout the postseason. In recognition of his achievements, he was inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2014.

Jim Edmonds Contracts

Edmonds’ success on the field translated to substantial financial gains. In 1996, he signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract extension with the Angels. Later, in 2001, he inked a six-year, $57 million deal with the Cardinals. Over the course of his MLB career, Edmonds earned over $90.9 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Edmonds has experienced several high-profile relationships and marriages. He has two daughters, Lauren and Hayley, from his first marriage to Lee Ann Horton. After divorcing his second wife, Allison Jayne Raski, with whom he shares two children, he married Meghan O’Toole King in 2014. Edmonds and Meghan appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County and had three children together before filing for divorce in 2019.

Outside of baseball, Edmonds ventured into the restaurant business. In 2007, he opened Jim Edmonds 15 Steakhouse in St. Louis, but it closed in 2013. He also opened The Precinct and Winfield’s Gathering Place, both of which eventually closed as well. Edmonds and his family currently reside in Frontenac, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis.