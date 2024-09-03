Jimi Wanjigi Accuses President Ruto Of Responsibility For Recent Abductions

Businessman and political strategist Jimi Wanjigi has accused President William Ruto of being responsible for the recent abductions in Kenya.

His allegations come days after President Ruto denied receiving any reports about the abductions.

According to the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), 73 people have been abducted since anti-government protests began in June this year. The most recent abductions occurred in Kajiado County, where three people were taken away by force on the night of August 29.

The businessman, Wanjigi, claimed that the president has violated the constitution, which gives citizens the right to protest.

“For the avoidance of doubt, President Ruto is solely responsible for the abductions, enforced disappearances, and murders of the young people of this country — the Gen Z,” Wanjigi stated.

He accused the president of turning the police into his “political militia” and reminded Kenyans that Ruto was once a suspect at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Wanjigi also described the president as a hypocrite: saying, “President Ruto is hypocritically mocking, laughing, and demeaning the abducted, disappeared, and murdered sons and daughters of this country and their loved ones who are painfully crying today.”

Wanjigi assured the families of those affected that they will never be forgotten.

Meanwhile, there are rumors of another protest on Thursday against leasing out Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Indian firm Adani Holdings Limited.

On Monday, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) staff staged a protest against the proposed lease.

According to a contract seen by Kahawa Tungu, KAA workers would need to reapply for their positions once the company takes over.

The staff gathered at the KAA head office to voice their concerns, and KAA’s acting managing director, Henry Ogoye, addressed them.

Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) Secretary General Moss Ndiema said, “We are testing, testing… to ensure everything is in order before it’s all systems go.” Ndiema added, “If they do not heed our demands, we will be back here tomorrow.”

The workers then led a procession back to their workstations, carrying placards and chanting “Adani must go.” Ndiema praised the workers for their efforts, saying, “I am proud of you for the work you have done today. We are making an effort to stop the loss of JKIA.”

He emphasized that JKIA is profitable and can finance its own modernization and expansion plans.

“If a new investor is to come in, they should build a new terminal at JKIA and manage it. We are not ready to surrender it to anyone. We will continue this daily until Adani goes,” he added.

Ogoye encouraged the workers to submit memoranda on their concerns by Monday so the issues could be addressed.

KAWU had suspended the strike on Thursday after the government agreed to provide some of the contract documents for the JKIA lease by the Indian firm.