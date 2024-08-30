Close Menu
    NEWS

    Three People Reported Abducted In Kajiado County

    Andrew Walyaula
    Three people were reportedly abducted in Kajiado County on the night of August 29.

    The President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Faith Odhiambo, announced on Friday that they have filed a lawsuit on behalf of the abducted individuals.

    Odhiambo stated that the court has issued an order demanding the unconditional release of those abducted.

    The first person, identified as Bob Micheni Njagi, was reportedly abducted by masked men on Thursday at around 10:40 p.m. while on his way home from a Rembo Shuttle in the Kasina area.

    According to Odhiambo, Njagi was forced into a white Subaru that then drove off to an unknown location.

    The other two individuals, identified as Aslam Longton and Jamil Longton, were abducted on the same day at around 2 p.m. while leaving their house in Kitengela.

    They were also forced into a white Subaru, which drove away to an unknown destination.

    “The abductions have since been linked to anti-government protests,” Odhiambo said.

    During a Presidential Town Hall Meeting in Kisumu, President William Ruto stated that he had not received any reports of abducted individuals.

    The President has repeatedly assured Kenyans that abductions and forced disappearances will no longer occur.

    According to the LSK, 73 people have been abducted since protests began in the country in June. The three individuals abducted in Kajiado are yet to be released.

    “The LSK demands the immediate production of Bob Micheni, Jamil Longton, and Aslam Longton by the Inspector General of Police, thorough investigations into the ongoing abductions, and immediate action to prevent further abductions. We will not sit back and allow the country to return to the dark days of politically sanctioned killings and disappearances,” Odhiambo stated.

     

