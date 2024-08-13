Jimmy Connors Net Worth

Jimmy Connors, a retired American tennis player, has amassed a net worth of $30 million. Connors is one of the most iconic figures in tennis history, celebrated for his unparalleled achievements on the court and his influence on the sport.

Early Life

Born in 1952 in Belleville, Illinois, Jimmy Connors grew up in East St. Louis. His tennis journey began at a young age, as he was trained by his mother and grandmother. By the age of nine, he competed in his first US Championship. In 1968, his mother took him to Southern California to train under former tennis star Pancho Segura. Connors quickly made a name for himself, winning the Junior Orange Bowl twice and securing his first adult victory at the Pacific Southwest Open.

While attending UCLA as a freshman in 1971, Connors won the NCAA singles title and earned All-American status. He turned professional in 1972 and soon claimed his first tournament victory at the Jacksonville Open. His breakthrough came in 1973 when he defeated Arthur Ashe to win his first significant title at the US Pro Singles.

Dominating Tennis

Throughout his illustrious career, Jimmy Connors won eight Grand Slam singles titles, including five U.S. Opens, two Wimbledons, and one Australian Open. He also secured two Grand Slam doubles titles at the U.S. Open and Wimbledon. Connors was a runner-up in seven Grand Slam singles finals, one Grand Slam doubles final, and one Grand Slam mixed doubles final. His dominance in the sport is underscored by his record of holding the world’s No. 1 ranking for 160 consecutive weeks from July 1974 to August 1977, and for a total of 268 weeks throughout his career.

Connors was the first male player in the Open Era to rank No. 1 for more than five years and hold a year-end top ten ranking for an Open Era record 16 years. He also won 17 Grand Prix Super Series titles, marking his place among tennis greats.

Peak Professional Career

Jimmy Connors reached the pinnacle of his career in 1974, dominating the tennis world with a 99-4 record and claiming the ATP No. 1 ranking. That year, he won 15 of the 21 tournaments he entered, including the Australian Open, the US Open, and Wimbledon. However, his association with World Team Tennis prevented him from competing in the French Open.

In 1975, Connors reached the finals of the Australian Open, the US Open, and Wimbledon but failed to win any of them. Despite this, he won nine other tournaments, achieving an 82-8 record. Connors bounced back in 1976 to win the US Open and continued his success by claiming titles at the Masters and WCT Finals in 1977 and another US Open title in 1978. His dominance during this period was marked by his record 160-week reign as the world’s No. 1 player.

The early 1980s saw Connors continue his winning ways, including victories at the WCT Finals, Wimbledon, and the US Open. In 1983, he won the US Open for a record fifth time and finished the year ranked No. 3. Despite facing challenges from younger rivals like John McEnroe and Ivan Lendl, Connors remained a top contender throughout the decade.

In 1990, Connors’ career took a hit as he dropped to No. 936 in the world rankings. However, after wrist surgery, he made a remarkable comeback in 1991, reaching the semifinals of the US Open at the age of 39. Connors retired in 1996 after his final ATP tour match against Richey Reneberg.

Jimmy Connors Salary

Throughout his career, Jimmy Connors earned $8.6 million in tournament prizes and tens of millions more from endorsements. His fierce rivalries with players like Björn Borg, Ilie Năstase, Guillermo Vilas, John McEnroe, and Ivan Lendl are the stuff of tennis legend.

Other Distinctions

Connors holds a male record of 109 singles titles and played 1,557 matches, winning 1,274 of them. He also claimed 16 doubles titles and played in a then-record 401 tournaments. In the Grand Slam Singles events, he reached at least the semifinals 31 times. Connors is also the only player to have won the US Open on three different surfaces: grass, clay, and hard courts. In 1998, he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Personal Life

Jimmy Connors was engaged to fellow tennis player Chris Evert in the mid-1970s but eventually married Playboy model Patti McGuire in 1979. The couple has two children, Brett and Aubree, and resides in Santa Barbara, California.

In the 1990s, Connors and his brother John invested in the Argosy Gaming Company, owning around 19% of the company, which operated riverboat casinos on the Mississippi River. In 2018, Connors joined LiveWire Ergogenic, Inc., a special-purpose real estate company, as an advisor and spokesman.

Real Estate

In June 2021, Jimmy Connors listed his Montecito, California mansion for $9.5 million, though he eventually removed it from the market. The property is likely worth over $12 million today.

Jimmy Connors Net Worth

