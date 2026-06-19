JKIA Expansion to Cost Sh154 Billion, Says CS Chirchir

The planned expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) will cost no more than Sh154.2 billion, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has said, dismissing reports that the project could cost as much as Sh375 billion.

Speaking on the proposed modernization programme, Chirchir clarified that the government has not signed any contract for the project and remains committed to the approved budget estimates.

“The government does not anticipate the contract award to exceed Sh154.2 billion, and there is no contract that has been signed,” he said.

The expansion project is expected to significantly increase JKIA’s capacity, more than doubling annual passenger handling from the current 7.5 million passengers to 22 million by 2029.

The planned works include the construction of a new passenger terminal, upgrades to existing airport facilities, and the development of a second runway aimed at easing congestion and improving operational efficiency at Kenya’s main aviation hub.

According to Chirchir, the redesign will enhance passenger movement within the airport and enable JKIA to accommodate growing domestic, regional and international traffic without placing additional strain on existing infrastructure.

The proposed second runway is also expected to boost aircraft movement capacity, addressing long-standing operational bottlenecks and positioning the airport to handle increased demand in the coming years.

The latest expansion plan follows the collapse of a proposed public-private partnership with India’s Adani Group, which faced intense public scrutiny, legal challenges and concerns over transparency and the long-term management of the strategic aviation facility.