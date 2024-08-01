JKIA Police Seize Cocaine Valued at Sh6 Million from Sierra Leone Woman 

Undercover detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) intercepted a drug trafficker disguising herself as a normal passenger and recovered 1080 grams of cocaine.

The drugs were valued at Sh6 million, police said.

The suspect, Bioma Alice Gbassay from Sierra Leone, thought she could slip through security checks but our vigilant team of detectives caught her right in the act, police said.

Upon arrival in Kenya en route to Mumbai, Bioma was escorted to the immigration offices where her luggage was picked up from the baggage hall and was taken to the anti-narcotics office.

After a meticulous search of her body and luggage, the detectives recovered suspected narcotic drugs hidden in various places.

From her inner garments, a whitish substance wrapped with clear tape was recovered.

Further, two slabs of dove soap concealing a suspicious powdery substance were also recovered in her luggage.

After being subjected to laboratory tests, the recovered substances turned out to be cocaine.

Elsewhere, law enforcement officers responded to a distress call from the manager of Promise Bus Services plying the Malaba-Nairobi route after he was informed of a passenger exhibiting suspicious behaviour aboard a bus.

Upon arrival, the officers searched for a parcel belonging to Emmanuel Erony who had boarded the bus to Nairobi. Inside the parcel, officers discovered 19 large stones of suspected narcotics wrapped in yellow cello tape.

Further investigation revealed that these stones contained cannabis sativa weighing 19,810 grams and with an estimated street value of Sh990,500.