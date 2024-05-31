Dame Joan Collins DBE, an iconic English actress and author, has a net worth of $20 million. Renowned for her glamorous image and ability to portray strong, dynamic characters, Collins first gained recognition in the 1950s and 1960s through her roles in popular films such as “Land of the Pharaohs” and “The Stud.”

Joan Collins Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth May 23, 1933 Place of Birth London Nationality Brits Profession Actress and Author

However, her most memorable role came in the 1980s when she starred as the scheming Alexis Carrington Colby in the primetime soap opera “Dynasty.” Her portrayal of this stylish and cunning character won her a Golden Globe Award and catapulted her to international fame. “Dynasty” ran for nine seasons, with Collins appearing in 195 of the show’s 220 episodes, significantly contributing to its success.

In addition to her acting career, Collins is a successful author, with many of her novels and memoirs becoming bestsellers. She was honored as a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015 for her services to charity. Even in her later years, Collins continues to captivate audiences, proving herself to be an enduring figure in the entertainment industry.

Early Life

Joan Henrietta Collins was born on May 23, 1933, in London, England. Her father, a talent agent, represented notable clients including Shirley Bassey, the Beatles, and Tom Jones. He was Jewish and originally from South Africa. Joan’s mother was English with Anglican heritage. Collins grew up with two younger siblings, and her sister, Jackie Collins, was a bestselling novelist. Joan attended the independent all-girls Francis Holland School in London. At nine years old, she was cast in Henrik Ibsen’s play “A Doll’s House.” By 16, she was training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and signed with the British film studio Rank Organization a year later.

Early Career

Collins made her film debut in 1951 with the comedy “Lady Godiva Rides Again.” She followed this with roles in “The Woman’s Angle” and “Judgement Deferred.” Her breakthrough came with her role in the 1952 drama “I Believe in You,” which earned her the label “Britain’s bad girl.” In 1954, she starred in “The Land of the Pharaohs,” a performance that led to a seven-year contract with 20th Century Fox.

Also Read: Jimmy Garoppolo Net Worth

Her Hollywood debut was in the 1955 historical drama “The Virgin Queen,” alongside Bette Davis. She starred in the 1956 comedy musical “The Opposite Sex” and the 1958 romance “Rally Round the Flag, Boys.” Though initially the top pick for the title role in “Cleopatra,” the studio chose Elizabeth Taylor, prompting Collins to leave 20th Century Fox in 1960. After filming “Esther and the King,” she took a lighter workload to focus on her family.

“Dynasty”

In 1981, Collins returned to the US to star as Alexis Carrington Colby in the soap opera “Dynasty.” Her addition to the cast was pivotal, dramatically boosting the show’s ratings. For her role, she received five Golden Globe nominations, winning in 1982, and an Emmy nomination in 1984. She also earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1983.

During “Dynasty,” Collins starred in “The Nutcracker” and several made-for-TV movies. She produced and starred in the popular CBS miniseries “Sins” (1986) and “Monte Carlo” (1987). After “Dynasty” ended in 1989, Collins continued to work in theater and made guest appearances on TV shows. She acted in films such as “A Midwinter’s Tale” (1995) and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” (1999). In the 2010s, she appeared in “American Horror Story” and “The Royals.”

Personal Life

Collins has been married five times. Her first marriage was to Irish actor Maxwell Reed. She then married English actor Anthony Newley in 1963, with whom she had two children. She had a daughter with her third husband, businessman Ron Kass. After separating from Kass, she married Swedish pop star Peter Holm. Her fifth marriage, to Percy Gibson in 2002, continues today. Collins has homes in New York City, Los Angeles, London, and France.

Real Estate

In 2007, Joan and Percy purchased a condo in West Hollywood, California, for $2.7 million, which they sold for $4.4 million in 2017. They also bought another LA condo in 2017 for $2.1 million, listing it for the same price in January 2021. Their villa in St. Tropez, France, is valued at over $10 million. Joan sparked online debate in 2020 with her comments on social distancing and mask mandates, reflecting her outspoken nature.

Joan Collins Net Worth

Joan Collins net worth is $20 million.