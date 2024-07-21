fbpx
    Joe Biden Ends Re-Election Campaign

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments1 Min Read
    More Democrats Ask Biden To Drop Out: His Campaign Says He'll Be Back Next Week

    US President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he will end his candidacy for re-election, saying “it is in the best interest of my party and the country”.

    It comes four months before Americans go to the polls, upending the race for the White House.

    It follows weeks of intense pressure from fellow Democrats after a faltering debate performance against Republican Donald Trump at the end of June.

    In a letter posted to his social media account, he said it had been the greatest honour of his life to serve as president.

    “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling the duties as President for the remainder of my term”.

