Joe Scarborough Net Worth

Joe Scarborough, a prominent American cable news and talk radio host, lawyer, author, and former politician, has a net worth of $25 million. He is best known for co-hosting the MSNBC news and talk show “Morning Joe” alongside his wife, Mika Brzezinski. Before that, he hosted “Scarborough Country” on the same network. Scarborough also had a successful career in politics, serving six years as a Republican representative for Florida’s 1st district in the United States House of Representatives.

Early Life

Joe Scarborough, born Charles Joseph Scarborough in 1963 in Atlanta, Georgia, grew up in a close-knit family with his parents, Mary and George, and two siblings. In 1969, his family moved to Meridian, Mississippi, and later to Elmira, New York, before settling in Pensacola, Florida, in the 1970s. Scarborough attended Pensacola Catholic High School, where he excelled in academics and extracurricular activities. He later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from the University of Alabama in 1985 and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Florida College of Law in 1990. During his college years, Scarborough was actively involved in music, writing and producing songs with his band Dixon Mills, and also coaching football.

Legal Career

After being admitted to the Florida Bar in 1991, Scarborough began practicing law in Pensacola. One of his most high-profile cases was representing Michael F. Griffin, who was charged with the murder of Dr. David Gunn in 1993. Although Scarborough eventually withdrew from the case, he continued to assist Griffin in securing counseling services and protecting his family from media scrutiny, offering his services pro bono. Scarborough also gained attention in 1993 for his role in a petition drive opposing a property tax increase in Pensacola.

Political Career

In 1994, Scarborough entered the political arena, winning the general election to represent Florida’s 1st congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was reelected in 1996 with 72% of the vote and continued to win subsequent elections in 1998 and 2000, facing little opposition.

During his time in Congress, Scarborough served on several key committees, including Judiciary, Education, Government Reform, and Armed Services. He was a signatory of the controversial Contract with America and was appointed chairman of the Civil Service Committee in 1998. Scarborough was also part of a group of around 40 freshman Republican legislators who called themselves the New Federalists, advocating for major cuts in the U.S. government, including plans to reduce or privatize the Departments of Education, Energy, Commerce, and Housing and Urban Development.

Scarborough supported a range of conservative policies, including anti-abortion measures, withdrawing the U.S. from the United Nations, and cutting federal funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. He maintained a conservative voting record on social, economic, and foreign policy issues, with slightly more moderate positions on environmental and human rights causes. In 2001, five months into his fourth term, Scarborough announced his resignation from Congress to spend more time with his children.

Media Career

While still serving in Congress, Scarborough founded the free weekly newspaper The Florida Sun in 1999, which later merged to become Independent News. In 2003, he transitioned to television, launching the opinion and analysis show “Scarborough Country” on MSNBC. Four years later, he began co-hosting “Morning Joe,” a morning news and talk show featuring Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist. The show is known for its in-depth discussions on current political events and issues. Scarborough has also been a regular guest on NBC and MSNBC news programs, including multiple appearances on “Meet the Press,” where he was a guest host in 2012.

In addition to his television work, Scarborough co-hosted a two-hour late-morning radio show on New York City’s WABC with Mika Brzezinski from 2008 to 2010. He is also an accomplished author, having written several books, including Rome Wasn’t Burnt in a Day (2005), The Last Best Hope, The Right Path, and Saving Freedom: Truman, the Cold War, and the Fight for Western Civilization. In 2017, Scarborough returned to music with the release of his debut EP, Mystified, accompanied by a music video for the title track.

Personal Life

Joe Scarborough has been married three times. He first married Melanie Hilton in 1986, with whom he had two sons before their divorce in 1999. In 2001, he married Susan Warren, a former congressional committee staffer and aide to Florida Governor Jeb Bush. The couple had a daughter and a son before divorcing in 2013. In 2016, Scarborough moved to New Canaan, Connecticut, and in 2017, during a trip to France, he got engaged to Mika Brzezinski. They married in 2018 in Washington, D.C.

In 2017, Scarborough announced he was leaving the Republican Party to become an independent, citing the party’s embrace of Donald Trump, who had publicly targeted him and his wife. Following the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Scarborough strongly criticized the Capitol Hill Police for their handling of the situation.

