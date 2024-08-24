Joely Fisher Siblings: A Look at the Actress’ Family Tree

Joely Fisher is an American actress and singer.

She is the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Connie Stevens, and half-sister to Carrie Fisher.

Fisher gained fame for her role as Paige Clark on the sitcom Ellen, earning a Golden Globe nomination.

Her notable film appearances include Inspector Gadget and The Mask.

Fisher has also performed on Broadway and is involved in various charitable causes, including Save the Children.

Siblings

Joely has a younger sister, Tricia Leigh Fisher, and two older half-siblings, Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher, from her father’s first marriage to Debbie Reynolds.

Joely and Tricia were raised by their mother, Connie Stevens, after their parents divorced in 1969.

Joely did not learn about Carrie and Todd until later in life, highlighting the complex family dynamics stemming from her father’s multiple marriages.

Career

Fisher’s career spans various facets of the entertainment industry, including television, film and theater.

She gained widespread recognition for her role as Paige Clark on the popular sitcom Ellen, which aired from 1994 to 1998.

Her performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, solidifying her status as a talented actress.

In addition to Ellen, Fisher starred in the Lifetime series Wild Card from 2003 to 2005, where she played Zoe Busiek, a Las Vegas insurance investigator.

She further showcased her comedic talents in the Fox sitcom ‘Til Death, which ran from 2006 to 2010, where she portrayed Joy Stark alongside Brad Garrett and Teri Hatcher.

Fisher also made a guest appearance on the hit ABC series Desperate Housewives in 2010, further expanding her television repertoire.

Fisher’s film career includes notable roles in The Mask, a comedy starring Jim Carrey, and Inspector Gadget, where she played Brenda Bradford in the live-action adaptation of the beloved cartoon series.

In addition to her work in television and film, Fisher has showcased her talents on stage, appearing in Broadway productions such as Grease and Cabaret.

Beyond acting, Fisher has ventured into directing and producing, including her work on the short film Sunset Fever.

Her contributions to the entertainment industry extend further, as she was elected secretary-treasurer of SAG-AFTRA in 2021, the labor union representing film and television actors.

This role reflects her commitment to supporting and advocating for her fellow performers, highlighting her influence and dedication within the industry.

Awards and accolades

Fisher has received several awards and accolades throughout her career.

Notably, she earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Paige Clark on the groundbreaking sitcom Ellen.

Her performances in theater have also been recognized, particularly her acclaimed portrayal of Sally Bowles in the revival of Cabaret and as Rizzo in Grease on Broadway.

In addition to her acting accolades, Fisher has participated in high-profile events, such as being featured at the Tony Awards and the Academy Awards, and she was named Miss Golden Globe at one point in her career.

Her versatility as an actress has allowed her to tackle a wide range of roles, contributing to her enduring presence in the entertainment industry.