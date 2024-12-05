Tyus Jones Siblings: Get to Know Tre Jones

Tyus Robert Jones is an American professional basketball player currently with the Phoenix Suns in the NBA.

He stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 196 pounds.

Jones played college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils, winning the NCAA Championship in 2015, where he was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

He was drafted 24th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015 but was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he played until 2019 before joining the Memphis Grizzlies and later the Washington Wizards.

Siblings

Tyus has one younger brother, Tre Jones, who is also a professional basketball player currently with the San Antonio Spurs.

Both brothers played college basketball at Duke University, where they achieved significant success.

Tyus was part of the 2015 NCAA Championship team, while Tre has been recognized as a standout player in his own right.

College career

Jones played college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils during the 2014-2015 season.

Under the leadership of Coach Mike Krzyzewski, the team had a stellar year, finishing with a record of 35-4.

Jones was instrumental in Duke’s run to the NCAA Championship, where they defeated Wisconsin in the finals.

His performance during the tournament earned him the prestigious title of Most Outstanding Player, as he averaged 5.6 assists per game and demonstrated remarkable poise and decision-making under pressure.

NBA career

After his successful freshman year, Jones declared for the NBA Draft and was selected 24th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015.

However, he was traded shortly after to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In his rookie season, he played limited minutes but gradually increased his role over his four years with the Timberwolves.

During this time, Jones became known for his exceptional ball-handling skills and ability to effectively run an offense.

In 2019, he signed with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he found a more prominent role as a backup point guard.

His time in Memphis allowed him to showcase his talents further, as he consistently posted strong assist numbers and maintained an impressive assist-to-turnover ratio.

Notably, in the 2021-2022 season, he set an NBA record for the highest assist-to-turnover ratio in a season at 7.35, highlighting his efficiency as a playmaker.

Jones also contributed significantly to the Grizzlies’ playoff runs, providing valuable minutes off the bench and demonstrating his ability to perform in high-stakes situations.

In July 2023, Jones signed with the Phoenix Suns.

His experience and skill set are expected to bolster the Suns’ backcourt depth alongside star players like Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

As a seasoned player, Jones is anticipated to bring leadership and stability to the team’s second unit while leveraging his playmaking abilities to facilitate scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Accolades

Jones has received several accolades throughout his basketball career.

In college, he was a member of the 2015 NCAA Championship team with the Duke Blue Devils, where he earned the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player award for his performance in the championship game.

He was also recognized as an All-ACC Freshman First Team selection and made the All-ACC Third Team.

In the NBA, Jones was named the MVP of the 2016 NBA Summer League, showcasing his potential early in his professional career.

He holds records for the highest assist-to-turnover ratio in a single season, first achieving a ratio of 6.96 during the 2017-2018 season with the Timberwolves and later breaking his own record with a ratio of 7.04 in the 2021-2022 season with the Grizzlies.

He set a new NBA record for assist-to-turnover ratio at 7.35 during the 2022-2023 season.