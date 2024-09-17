Joey King’s Net Worth

Joey King, an American actress and producer, has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Starting her acting career at a young age, King gained widespread recognition for her roles in Ramona and Beezus (2010) and The Kissing Booth series (2018–2021). Her portrayal of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the Hulu true-crime series The Act (2019) earned her nominations for prestigious awards, including the Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes.

Joey King Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth July 30, 1999 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Actress and Producer

Early Life

Born Joey Lynn King on July 30, 1999, in Los Angeles, California, she grew up in a family with two older sisters, Hunter and Kelli, both of whom are also actresses. Joey began her career at just 4 years old, starring in commercials for well-known brands like Life Cereal and AT&T. She also performed in theatrical productions at the Stage Door Children’s Theatre and attended Phoenix Ranch School in Simi Valley. Raised in a diverse household, Joey identifies as being part Jewish and part Christian.

Rise to Fame

Joey made her film debut with an uncredited role in Reign Over Me (2007), and by 2010, she landed her breakthrough role as Ramona Quimby in Ramona and Beezus. She followed this with appearances in high-profile films such as Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), The Conjuring (2013), and White House Down (2013).

Her career skyrocketed with Netflix’s The Kissing Booth series, where she played the lead role of Elle Evans. The series became a massive hit, resulting in two sequels released in 2020 and 2021.

Acting and Producing Ventures

Joey King’s talents extend beyond acting, as she’s also made her mark as a producer. She co-produced the film Camp (2020), produced The In Between (2022), and served as executive producer on The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3. King owns her production company, All The King’s Horses, and has signed first-look deals with streaming giants Hulu and Netflix, further expanding her influence in the entertainment industry.

Notable Roles and Projects

Joey has appeared in over 70 film and television projects, including:

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The Conjuring (2013)

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)

Wish Upon (2017)

Radium Girls (2018)

The Act (2019), where she played Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a role that earned her critical acclaim and multiple award nominations.

Joey has also lent her voice to animated films such as Horton Hears a Who! (2008) and Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009).

Joey King Awards

King’s performance in The Act earned her numerous nominations, including:

Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (2019)

Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series (2020)

She has also been recognized with several awards, such as:

Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actress (The Kissing Booth, 2019)

People’s Choice Award for Favorite Comedy Movie (The Kissing Booth 2, 2020)

Behind the Voice Actors Award for Best Female Vocal Performance by a Child (Oz the Great and Powerful, 2014)

Personal Life

In 2019, Joey began dating Steven Piet, who worked as a producer and director on The Act. In March 2022, she announced their engagement on Instagram, expressing her love and excitement.

Joey King Net Worth

Joey King net worth is $4 million.