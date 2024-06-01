John Adams Morgan Net Worth

John Adams Morgan, an American businessman and Olympic sailing champion, has a net worth of $100 million. Morgan’s wealth stems from his lineage as a descendant of the influential banker J.P. Morgan and American President John Adams. He gained additional notoriety as the ex-husband of Sonja Morgan, a cast member of Bravo’s reality show “The Real Housewives of New York.” Morgan won a gold medal in the 6-metre class at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki and co-founded Morgan Joseph LLC in 2002.

Early Life

John Adams Morgan was born on September 17, 1930, in Oyster Bay, New York. His father, Henry Sturgis Morgan, co-founded the investment bank Morgan Stanley, while his mother, Catherine Frances Lovering Adams, was the daughter of Charles Francis Adams III, the U.S. Secretary of the Navy under President Herbert Hoover. Catherine was a direct descendant of Presidents John Adams and John Quincy Adams, and Henry was the grandson of J.P. Morgan. John grew up with four brothers: Henry Jr., Charles, Miles, and Peter. He graduated from the Groton School in Massachusetts in 1949 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale University in 1953.

John Adams Morgan Career

Morgan’s career began in 1956 when he became a partner at the NYC investment and merchant banking firm Dominick & Dominick. From 1966 to 1982, he worked at Smith Barney (now Morgan Stanley Wealth Management), where he served as a senior vice president and later as vice chairman in charge of mergers and acquisitions. He was also a director and executive committee member of Smith Barney International Inc.

In 1982, Morgan founded Morgan Lewis Githens & Ahn, Inc., a brokerage and retail firm. Three years later, the company facilitated a leveraged buyout with the industrial chemical manufacturer Olin Corporation, involving the cigarette paper business Ecusta. In 1987, the firm participated in a $450 million acquisition of the food service company Service America Corp. from Allegheny Beverage Corporation.

Personal Life

Morgan and Sonja Tremont met in the late ’90s at the NYC Italian restaurant San Pietro, where she worked as a hostess. They reconnected in Aspen and quickly married after John proposed. The couple had a daughter, Quincy, before divorcing in 2006. Following the divorce, Sonja filed for bankruptcy and years later, John revealed he still owed her $3 million from the divorce settlement, claiming he was destitute at the time. The couple had been financing a movie, “Fast Flash to Bang Time,” but backed out after their split, resulting in a $7 million lawsuit against Sonja. In 2010, John married his fifth wife, Connie.

Real Estate

John Adams Morgan owns a private island near Stamford, Connecticut, called Caritas Island. The 3.5-acre property features a 14,000 square foot, 26-room estate. He initially listed the island for $18.9 million in 2011, later reducing the asking price to $15.4 million. In 1998, John and Sonja purchased a 4,500 square foot townhouse in Manhattan for $9.1 million. Sonja listed the townhouse for $9.95 million in 2013. Additionally, the former couple’s 8,362 square foot home in the Rocky Mountains was on the market for $9.15 million.

John Adams Morgan Net Worth

