John Cena Siblings: Meet the Crew Behind the WWE Star

John Cena, born John Felix Anthony Cena on April 23, 1977, is an American professional wrestler, actor and former rapper.

He has been a prominent figure in WWE since 2001, becoming a record 16-time world champion.

John transitioned from a trash-talking rapper persona to a clean-cut hero character, leading WWE as its franchise player.

Apart from wrestling, he has an extensive filmography, including movies like The Marine, 12 Rounds, Bumblebee and F9.

John has also appeared in television shows and video games.

He is known for his philanthropic work and has granted over 650 wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, making him one of the most requested celebrity wishes.

John’s contributions to wrestling, entertainment and charity have solidified his status as a legendary figure in the industry.

Siblings

John has four siblings.

His elder brother is Stephen Cena, and he has three younger brothers named Dan, Matt and Sean Cena.

Not much is known about the four as they lead a private life, although it is understood that Dani is a police sergeant at the West Newbury Police Department.

Parents

John’s parents are John Felix Anthony Cena Sr. and Carol.

Cena Sr. was born on June 16, 1944, in Massachusetts, USA, and has Italian heritage.

He worked as an announcer for Chaotic Wrestling and made appearances in WWE, participating in his son’s rivalries with Edge and Randy Orton.

Carol was born on November 22, 1947, and is of English and French-Canadian descent. She has been supportive of Cena’s career and personal endeavors.

Career

John has had a multifaceted career spanning professional wrestling, acting and even music.

He rose to fame in the wrestling world, winning more than 15 WWE world championships and becoming one of the organization’s most popular wrestlers.

John’s wrestling journey began in 2000 under the name, The Prototype, quickly rising through the ranks and transitioning to the WWE.

He showcased various personas, from a trash-talking rapper to a clean-cut hero character, earning nicknames like the Doctor of Thuganomics and the Chain Gang Soldier.

John’s success extended beyond wrestling into acting, where he starred in numerous films like The Marine, 12 Rounds, F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad.

Additionally, he ventured into music, releasing a rap album titled, You Can’t See Me, with his cousin Tha Trademarc.

John’s career is a testament to his versatility and talent across different entertainment domains.

Post-WWE career

John’s post-WWE career has been marked by a transition into acting and other ventures.

He has been exploring new opportunities beyond the ring. He has delved into acting, starring in various films like The Marine, 12 Rounds and F9: The Fast Saga.

Additionally, John has ventured into television, appearing in shows like Psych and Hannah Montana.

Recently, he has confirmed a significant career move by announcing plans for his own talk show, What Drive You, indicating a shift towards a new chapter in his professional journey.

Despite his potential retirement from WWE, John remains active and engaged in the entertainment industry, showcasing his versatility and determination to excel in different domains.