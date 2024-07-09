John Fogerty Siblings: A Closer Look at the Singer’s Family Tree

John Fogerty is an American singer, songwriter and guitarist.

He was born on May 28, 1945, in Berkeley, California. Fogerty co-founded the swamp rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) with his brother Tom, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook.

As the lead singer, lead guitarist, and principal songwriter, CCR achieved nine top-10 singles and eight gold albums between 1968 and 1972.

Fogerty has also had a successful solo career, with hits like Proud Mary, Bad Moon Rising and Fortunate Son. He has been listed among the greatest songwriters and singers by Rolling Stone magazine.

Siblings

John has several siblings. Tom Fogerty was John’s older brother and also a musician.

He played guitar and sang with Creedence Clearwater Revival, contributing to their song, Walk on the Water.

Tom left the band in 1971 due to frustration with his limited role in the band. Jim Fogerty was John’s oldest brother and an R&B fan, who influenced John’s early musical tastes.

Dan Fogerty is John’s younger brother, but there is limited information available about him. Bob Fogerty is John’s younger brother, and again, there is limited information available about him.

These siblings played significant roles in shaping John Party’s musical journey and the formation of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Also Read: Sydney Sweeney Siblings: All About Trent Sweeney

Career

Fogerty’s career spans over six decades, starting at age 14 when he formed the band The Blue Velvet with Stu Cook and Doug Clifford.

He later changed the name to Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) with his brother Tom Fogerty.

CCR achieved significant success, releasing nine top-10 singles and eight gold albums between 1968 and 1972.

After CCR disbanded in 1972, Fogerty pursued a successful solo career, releasing albums such as Centerfield and Blue Moon Swamp.

He has been recognized for his contributions to music, including a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album and induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Fogerty and his brother Tom Fogerty co-founded CCR in 1966.

The band achieved significant success, releasing nine top-10 singles and eight gold albums between 1968 and 1972.

Fogerty’s solo career includes the release of Centerfield in 1985, which marked his return to the music scene after a long hiatus, and Blue Moon Swamp in 1997, which won the Grammy for Best Rock Album.

He has also released albums like Deja Vu All Over Again in 2004 and The Long Road Home in 2005, which combined CCR hits with solo material.

Fogerty has been recognized for his contributions to music.

He has won multiple Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album for Blue Moon Swamp in 1997.

Fogrty was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998.

CCR was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

Fogerty has been listed among the greatest songwriters and singers by Rolling Stone magazine and was honored as a Broadcast Music Incorporated Icon in 2010 for his songwriting achievements.

Personal life

Fogerty has been married twice. He first married Martha Paiz in 1965 and they had three children together. They divorced in the 1970s.

Fogerty then met Julie Kramer in 1986 while on tour, and they married on April 20, 1991 in Elkhart, Indiana.

Together with Julie, Fogerty has two sons, Shane and Tyler, and a daughter, Kelsy. Julie also had a daughter, Lyndsay, from a previous marriage.