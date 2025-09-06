John Mars Net Worth

John Mars, the billionaire heir to the legendary candy empire, has a net worth of $45 billion. As chairman of Mars, Incorporated, he oversees one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, famous for household brands such as M&M’s, Snickers, Twix, Milky Way, and Skittles. Beyond candy, the company also produces pet food, packaged foods, and operates veterinary services, cementing its place as a global powerhouse.

Early Life

John Franklyn Mars was born on October 15, 1935, in Arlington, Virginia, to Forrest Mars Sr. and Audrey Ruth. He is the grandson of Frank C. Mars, who founded Mars, Incorporated in 1911 in Tacoma, Washington. Growing up in one of America’s wealthiest families, Mars was immersed in the family business from an early age.

He attended Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Connecticut, graduating in 1953, before going on to study at Yale University. He grew up alongside his siblings, Forrest Mars Jr., who passed away in 2016, and Jacqueline Mars, who retired from the company in 2001.

Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated has grown into a multinational giant, generating over $50 billion annually in revenue. The company’s portfolio includes iconic confectioneries like Snickers, M&M’s, Twix, and Mars bars, as well as popular packaged foods such as Ben’s Original, Combos, and Dolmio. The company is also a leader in the pet care industry, owning brands such as Pedigree, Royal Canin, and Nutro, and through acquisitions, has expanded into veterinary services worldwide.

Under John Mars’ leadership, the company has carried out major acquisitions, including:

Wrigley in 2008 for $23 billion , expanding into the global gum market.

in 2008 for , expanding into the global gum market. VCA Animal Hospitals , making Mars a leader in veterinary services.

, making Mars a leader in veterinary services. The snack company Kind and fruit-based brand Trü Frü, diversifying into healthier snack options.

The Mars family remains among the richest families in the U.S., with John holding one-third ownership of the company.

John Mars Net Worth Details

John Mars personal fortune of $45 billion comes primarily from his stake in Mars, Inc., which he shares with his sister Jacqueline Mars and the heirs of his late brother Forrest Mars Jr. Despite immense wealth, the Mars family is known for its preference for privacy and modesty compared to other billionaire families.

Personal Life

John Mars married Adrienne Bevis in 1958, and together they have three children: Linda, Frank, and Michael. Though once a resident of Fairfax County, Virginia, Mars now lives in Jackson, Wyoming. Known for keeping a very low profile, he was famously listed by Forbes as one of the richest people in America without a publicly available photograph between 2010 and 2014.