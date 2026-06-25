John Slattery is an American actor, director, writer, and producer best known for his unforgettable portrayal of Roger Sterling on the award-winning television drama Mad Men. Over the years, he has built a successful career spanning television, film, theater, directing, and producing. As of 2026, John Slattery has an estimated net worth of $8 million, thanks to decades of work in the entertainment industry.

John Slattery Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth August 13, 1962 Place of Birth Boston, Massachusetts

Early Life

John Slattery was born John Milton Slattery Jr. on August 13, 1962, in Boston, Massachusetts.

He was raised in a Catholic family alongside five siblings. During his childhood, Slattery initially dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player before developing an interest in acting.

After attending Saint Sebastian’s School, he enrolled at The Catholic University of America, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1984.

Early Television Career

Slattery began building his acting résumé in the late 1980s.

His earliest television appearances included roles in:

Dirty Dozen: The Series

Tattinger’s

Father Dowling Mysteries

China Beach

His first major television role came in 1991 when he portrayed Graham Parker in Under Cover.

He later starred as Al Kahn in the ABC drama Homefront, helping establish himself as a promising television actor.

Film Career Breakthrough

Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Slattery steadily built a respected film career.

Some of his notable movie appearances include:

City Hall

Eraser

Sleepers

Traffic

The Station Agent

Mona Lisa Smile

Flags of Our Fathers

Reservation Road

His ability to move between drama, comedy, and prestige productions made him a reliable supporting actor in Hollywood.

Mad Men Made Him a Television Icon

Slattery achieved international recognition when he joined AMC’s acclaimed drama Mad Men in 2007.

He portrayed advertising executive Roger Sterling, one of the show’s most charismatic and beloved characters.

Over seven seasons and 92 episodes, Slattery became one of the faces of the series.

His performance earned:

Four Primetime Emmy Award nominations

Critics Choice Television nominations

Satellite Award nominations

Multiple ensemble awards

During its run, Mad Men won four consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series and became one of television’s most influential dramas.

Directing and Producing Success

While starring in Mad Men, Slattery also expanded his career behind the camera.

He directed several episodes of the series and later directed episodes of Netflix’s Love.

In 2014, he made his feature directorial debut with God’s Pocket, which he also co-wrote and produced.

He later directed the 2023 comedy-crime film Maggie Moore(s) starring Jon Hamm and Tina Fey.

Marvel Cinematic Universe Role

Another major chapter in Slattery’s career came through the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He portrayed Howard Stark, father of Tony Stark, in several blockbuster films, including:

Iron Man 2

Ant-Man

Captain America: Civil War

Avengers: Endgame

These appearances introduced him to a new generation of moviegoers and further enhanced his profile.

Acclaimed Film Projects

Beyond Mad Men and Marvel, Slattery continued appearing in high-profile productions.

Notable credits include:

Charlie Wilson’s War

The Adjustment Bureau

Ted 2

Spotlight

Churchill

Confess, Fletch

His role as journalist Ben Bradlee Jr. in Spotlight contributed to the film’s Academy Award victory for Best Picture.

Recent Television Work

Following Mad Men, Slattery remained highly active in television.

His more recent projects include:

Veep

Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp

Mrs. America

neXt

The Good Fight

His ability to transition between comedy, drama, and political satire has helped keep his career strong for decades.

Stage Career

Slattery has also enjoyed a successful theater career.

His Broadway credits include:

Laughter on the 23rd Floor

Betrayal

Rabbit Hole

The Front Page

His stage work has earned critical recognition, including a Drama Desk Award nomination.

Personal Life

John married actress Talia Balsam on December 30, 1998.

The couple has one son, Harry, born in 1999.

Balsam notably appeared alongside Slattery on Mad Men, portraying the wife of Roger Sterling. She was previously married to George Clooney before her marriage to Slattery.

Awards

Over the course of his career, Slattery has earned numerous honors, including:

Four Primetime Emmy nominations for Mad Men

Multiple Screen Actors Guild Award nominations

Critics Choice Television nominations

Satellite Award nominations

Gold Derby Award recognition

As part of the ensemble casts of Mad Men and Spotlight, he shared several major industry awards.

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