John Slattery is an American actor, director, writer, and producer best known for his unforgettable portrayal of Roger Sterling on the award-winning television drama Mad Men. Over the years, he has built a successful career spanning television, film, theater, directing, and producing. As of 2026, John Slattery has an estimated net worth of $8 million, thanks to decades of work in the entertainment industry.
|John Slattery Net Worth
|$8 Million
|Date of Birth
|August 13, 1962
|Place of Birth
|Boston, Massachusetts
Early Life
John Slattery was born John Milton Slattery Jr. on August 13, 1962, in Boston, Massachusetts.
He was raised in a Catholic family alongside five siblings. During his childhood, Slattery initially dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player before developing an interest in acting.
After attending Saint Sebastian’s School, he enrolled at The Catholic University of America, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1984.
Early Television Career
Slattery began building his acting résumé in the late 1980s.
His earliest television appearances included roles in:
- Dirty Dozen: The Series
- Tattinger’s
- Father Dowling Mysteries
- China Beach
His first major television role came in 1991 when he portrayed Graham Parker in Under Cover.
He later starred as Al Kahn in the ABC drama Homefront, helping establish himself as a promising television actor.
Film Career Breakthrough
Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Slattery steadily built a respected film career.
Some of his notable movie appearances include:
- City Hall
- Eraser
- Sleepers
- Traffic
- The Station Agent
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Flags of Our Fathers
- Reservation Road
His ability to move between drama, comedy, and prestige productions made him a reliable supporting actor in Hollywood.
Mad Men Made Him a Television Icon
Slattery achieved international recognition when he joined AMC’s acclaimed drama Mad Men in 2007.
He portrayed advertising executive Roger Sterling, one of the show’s most charismatic and beloved characters.
Over seven seasons and 92 episodes, Slattery became one of the faces of the series.
His performance earned:
- Four Primetime Emmy Award nominations
- Critics Choice Television nominations
- Satellite Award nominations
- Multiple ensemble awards
During its run, Mad Men won four consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series and became one of television’s most influential dramas.
Directing and Producing Success
While starring in Mad Men, Slattery also expanded his career behind the camera.
He directed several episodes of the series and later directed episodes of Netflix’s Love.
In 2014, he made his feature directorial debut with God’s Pocket, which he also co-wrote and produced.
He later directed the 2023 comedy-crime film Maggie Moore(s) starring Jon Hamm and Tina Fey.
Marvel Cinematic Universe Role
Another major chapter in Slattery’s career came through the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
He portrayed Howard Stark, father of Tony Stark, in several blockbuster films, including:
- Iron Man 2
- Ant-Man
- Captain America: Civil War
- Avengers: Endgame
These appearances introduced him to a new generation of moviegoers and further enhanced his profile.
Acclaimed Film Projects
Beyond Mad Men and Marvel, Slattery continued appearing in high-profile productions.
Notable credits include:
- Charlie Wilson’s War
- The Adjustment Bureau
- Ted 2
- Spotlight
- Churchill
- Confess, Fletch
His role as journalist Ben Bradlee Jr. in Spotlight contributed to the film’s Academy Award victory for Best Picture.
Recent Television Work
Following Mad Men, Slattery remained highly active in television.
His more recent projects include:
- Veep
- Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp
- Mrs. America
- neXt
- The Good Fight
His ability to transition between comedy, drama, and political satire has helped keep his career strong for decades.
Stage Career
Slattery has also enjoyed a successful theater career.
His Broadway credits include:
- Laughter on the 23rd Floor
- Betrayal
- Rabbit Hole
- The Front Page
His stage work has earned critical recognition, including a Drama Desk Award nomination.
Personal Life
John married actress Talia Balsam on December 30, 1998.
The couple has one son, Harry, born in 1999.
Balsam notably appeared alongside Slattery on Mad Men, portraying the wife of Roger Sterling. She was previously married to George Clooney before her marriage to Slattery.
Awards
Over the course of his career, Slattery has earned numerous honors, including:
- Four Primetime Emmy nominations for Mad Men
- Multiple Screen Actors Guild Award nominations
- Critics Choice Television nominations
- Satellite Award nominations
- Gold Derby Award recognition
As part of the ensemble casts of Mad Men and Spotlight, he shared several major industry awards.
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