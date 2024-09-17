John Stockton Net Worth

John Stockton, a retired professional basketball player, is widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. As of 2024, Stockton’s net worth is estimated to be $45 million, thanks to his exceptional career and post-retirement ventures. Known for his unmatched ability to rack up assists and steals, Stockton holds the NBA records for career assists and steals, which remain unbroken to this day.

Early Life

John Houston Stockton was born on March 26, 1962, in Spokane, Washington. From a young age, his basketball talents were apparent, and he made headlines during his high school years by setting a city record for the most points scored in a season. Stockton stayed close to home after high school, playing college basketball at Gonzaga University. While there, he led the West Coast Athletic Conference (WCAC) in scoring, assists, and steals, earning the title of WCAC Player of the Year.

NBA Career with the Utah Jazz

In 1984, Stockton was drafted by the Utah Jazz, where he would spend his entire 19-season career. Although not widely known during his college years, Stockton quickly made a name for himself in the NBA. By his third season, he had secured the starting point guard position, and soon after, he led the league in assists per game for nine consecutive seasons.

Stockton’s partnership with Karl Malone became one of the most formidable duos in basketball history. Together, they led the Jazz to multiple playoff appearances, including two NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998. However, both finals ended in losses to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls.

One of Stockton’s most iconic moments came in the 1997 Western Conference Finals when he hit a game-winning, buzzer-beating three-pointer against the Houston Rockets, propelling the Jazz to the NBA Finals.

Olympic Success and the “Dream Team”

In 1992, Stockton was selected to join the United States men’s basketball team for the Summer Olympics in Barcelona. This team, famously dubbed the “Dream Team,” featured NBA stars for the first time in Olympic history. Stockton won a gold medal with the Dream Team in 1992 and repeated the feat at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

John Stockton Salary

During his NBA career, Stockton earned $62 million in salary, equivalent to approximately $95 million in today’s dollars when adjusted for inflation. His peak earning years were the 1999-2000 and 2000-2001 seasons, during which he made $11 million annually.

Post-Retirement Ventures

After retiring in 2003, Stockton returned to Spokane, where he focused on coaching youth basketball teams and exploring business opportunities. He also authored an autobiography titled Assisted in 2013, offering insights into his basketball career and personal life. Additionally, Stockton has ventured into the construction industry and was once considered for the head coaching role of the Utah Jazz.

In 2015, he joined the coaching staff of the Montana State University women’s basketball team as an assistant coach, further deepening his connection to the game.

Controversial Anti-Vaccine Statements

In January 2022, Stockton made headlines for controversial anti-vaccine statements, claiming that “hundreds” of professional athletes had died after taking the COVID-19 vaccine. His comments, which were widely debunked, led to his absence from Gonzaga University basketball games due to his refusal to comply with the school’s mask policy.

John Stockton Relationships

John Stockton is married to Nada Stepovich, daughter of the last territorial governor of Alaska. Together, they have six children and adhere to strict Roman Catholic beliefs. Several of Stockton’s children have pursued successful basketball careers, continuing the family’s strong connection to the sport.

Real Estate Disputes

In 2019, Stockton became embroiled in a real estate dispute in Priest Lake, Utah, where he attempted to block a development project near his home. Stockton and his neighbors were ultimately unsuccessful in their legal battle, and he was ordered to pay $500,000 in legal fees. The dispute involved attempts to prevent the sale and development of 65 acres of undeveloped wetlands. However, the development company, Tricore Investments, accused Stockton and others of conspiracy and interference in the sale, resulting in further legal consequences.

