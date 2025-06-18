Joho Explains Delay In Renewing Kenya Fisheries Director-General’s Contract

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Ali Joho, has explained why the contract of Kenya Fisheries Service (KeFS) Director-General Daniel Mungai has not been renewed.

Joho appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Blue Economy, Water and Irrigation, chaired by Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen, following a request for clarification by Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna. Nguna had sought answers regarding the delayed renewal of Mungai’s contract, which was set to expire in October 2024.

Joho told the committee that Mungai was appointed on October 6, 2020, for a four-year term that was subject to renewal. Six months before the end of his term, Mungai formally wrote to the KeFS Board expressing interest in a second term. On July 22, 2024, the Board recommended the renewal of his contract to the then Acting Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, who agreed with the proposal.

However, Joho said the Board later disregarded this guidance and instead sought advisory from the Prime Cabinet Secretary, who advised that the contract should not be renewed.

The Ministry was instructed to conclude Mungai’s term by October 5, 2024, and begin the process of hiring a new Director-General.

Joho added that his predecessor, Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, granted a six-month contract extension for Mungai and instructed the Board to advertise the position.

On February 21, 2025, KeFS and Mungai sought advice from the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC), which approved the advertisement on March 4. However, the advert was later cancelled to allow for more consultations.

When MPs asked who has the final authority on such appointments, Joho clarified that the Cabinet Secretary is the appointing authority.

“The decision ultimately rests with me as the Cabinet Secretary. I urge this committee to support my directive to re-advertise the position and ensure it is filled through a fair and competitive process,” Joho said.

He added that many capable young Kenyans deserve an equal opportunity and should be encouraged to apply for such roles.

Committee Chair Kangogo Bowen welcomed the Cabinet Secretary’s views but proposed a wider consultation.

“We need to get an independent legal advisory opinion from the Office of the Attorney General and also consult the KeFS Board, the Prime Cabinet Secretary, and SCAC so that we can prepare a conclusive report,” said Bowen.