Jordan Fisher Siblings: Meet Cory and Trinity Fisher

Jordan Fisher, born on April 24, 1994, in Birmingham, Alabama, is a multifaceted American talent known for his work as an actor, singer, dancer and musician.

Raised in nearby Trussville, Fisher’s early life took a unique turn when he was legally adopted at age 11 by his maternal grandparents, Rodney and Pat Fisher, in 2005.

His biological mother, who was just 16 when he was born, struggled with substance abuse, leading to his adoption along with his siblings.

Fisher’s diverse heritage includes Nigerian, Cambodian, English, Polynesian (Tahitian), Italian, Greek, and Scandinavian roots, which he proudly embraces.

Today, he’s a celebrated figure in entertainment, married to childhood sweetheart Ellie Woods since 2020, and a father to son Riley William Fisher, born in 2022.

Siblings

Jordan is the eldest of three siblings, all of whom were adopted by their maternal grandparents, Rodney and Pat Fisher, due to their biological mother’s challenges with substance abuse.

His younger brother, Cory Fisher, and younger sister, Trinity Fisher, share a tight bond with Jordan, forged through their unconventional family journey.

While Jordan has soared into the public eye, details about Cory and Trinity remain relatively private, as he tends to shield his family from the spotlight.

Cory, now in his late teens, and Trinity, a couple of years younger, were welcomed into the Fisher household about nine years after Jordan’s adoption, when they were approximately 5 and 7 years old, respectively.

Jordan has spoken fondly of his role as a big brother, noting in a 2017 People interview how their arrival taught him resilience and responsibility.

Career

Jordan debuted in 2009 with guest roles on shows like The Hustler and iCarly, but his breakthrough came in 2012 with a recurring role as Jacob on ABC Family’s The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

His Disney Channel era began with Teen Beach Movie (2013), where he played Seacat, a role he reprised in Teen Beach 2 (2015), alongside stints on Liv and Maddie as Holden Dippledorf.

Fisher’s vocal talents shone in 2016’s Grease: Live as Doody, earning widespread praise for “Those Magic Changes.”

That same year, he joined Broadway’s Hamilton as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, cementing his stage credentials.

His musical career took off with Hollywood Records, releasing pop-soul tracks like “All About Us” (2016), which topped pop radio charts, and contributing to Disney’s Moana soundtrack with “You’re Welcome.”

Fisher’s television presence grew with Rent: Live (2019) and films like To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) as John Ambrose McClaren.

He starred as Evan Hansen in Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen (2020-2022) and as Orpheus in Hadestown (2023-2025).

Beyond acting and singing, Fisher has voiced characters in Until Dawn (2015) and Turning Red (2022), and he’s a prolific gamer with a substantial Twitch following.

Accolades

Fisher’s talent has garnered significant recognition.

In 2017, he and dance partner Lindsay Arnold won the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars, earning the Mirrorball Trophy with standout performances like his emotional contemporary dance dedicated to his adoptive parents.

His work in Teen Beach 2 earned a 2015 Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Music: Song from a Movie or TV Show, while his Broadway debut in Hamilton contributed to the show’s historic 11 Tony wins in 2016, though he wasn’t individually nominated.

Fisher’s Grease: Live performance helped the production win five Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016, including Outstanding Special Class Program.

In 2017, he received a Radio Disney Music Award nomination for Best New Artist, reflecting his rising music career.