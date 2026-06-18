Jordan Henderson Siblings: Getting to Know Jody Henderson

Jordan Brian Henderson, born on 17 June 1990 in Sunderland, England, is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Brentford and the England national team.

Known for his leadership, work rate, passing range, and versatility in central midfield, Henderson rose through the ranks at his hometown club Sunderland before enjoying a highly successful spell at Liverpool, where he served as captain.

He has earned over 80 caps for England and is respected for his professionalism both on and off the pitch.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jordan has one sibling, Jody Henderson.

He has spoken warmly about spending time with his younger sister and has been involved in family activities, including surprising siblings Olivia and Alfie with football sessions.

Career

Henderson joined the Sunderland academy at the age of eight and made his Premier League debut for the club as an 18-year-old in 2008.

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After a loan spell at Coventry City, he established himself in Sunderland’s first team before a £16 million transfer to Liverpool in 2011.

At Anfield, he initially struggled to win over fans but grew into a key player under managers including Brendan Rodgers and Jürgen Klopp.

He was appointed Liverpool captain in 2015 following Steven Gerrard’s departure.

Henderson played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s successes, including the 2019 UEFA Champions League triumph, the 2019–20 Premier League title (the club’s first in 30 years), the FA Cup, and EFL Cup.

He later moved to Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, then Ajax, before returning to the Premier League with Brentford in 2025.

Internationally, he has been a regular for England since 2010, contributing to deep tournament runs including the Euro 2020 final.

Accolades

Henderson’s trophy cabinet includes the Premier League title (2019–20), UEFA Champions League (2018–19), UEFA Super Cup (2019), FIFA Club World Cup (2019), FA Cup (2021–22), and EFL Cup (2011–12 and 2021–22) with Liverpool.

Individually, he was named FWA Footballer of the Year in 2020 for his leadership during the title-winning campaign.

He was also awarded an MBE in 2021 for services to football and charity, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.