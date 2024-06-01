Jordan Poole Net Worth

Jordan Poole, a professional basketball player, has a net worth of $15 million. He is best known for playing with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, where he won the NBA championship in 2022. Prior to his professional career, Poole played college basketball with the Michigan Wolverines, securing the Big Ten tournament title in 2018.

Early Life

Jordan Poole was born on June 19, 1999, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Anthony and Monet Poole. He has a brother and a sister. Poole’s basketball journey began at Rufus King High School, where he emerged as one of the top basketball prospects in the nation. For his senior year, he transferred to La Lumiere School in Indiana, where he played a pivotal role in winning the 2017 Dick’s National High School Championship, scoring 13 points, including a buzzer-beater in the third quarter.

Jordan Poole Collegiate Career

Poole received numerous college offers but chose to attend the University of Michigan. In his debut Big Ten game for the Michigan Wolverines, he scored 19 points in a win against Indiana. Poole helped lead the Wolverines to a Big Ten tournament title and an appearance in the National Championship Game, although they ultimately lost to Villanova. In his sophomore year, he achieved a career-high 22 points in a victory over George Washington, later surpassing this with 26 points against South Carolina. The Wolverines made it to the Sweet Sixteen that postseason.

Golden State Warriors

Poole decided to forgo his junior and senior years at Michigan to enter the 2019 NBA draft, where he was selected by the Golden State Warriors. He made his first NBA start in October, scoring 13 points in the Warriors’ first win of the season. In December, he was briefly assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G-League but returned to Golden State in January, scoring a career-high 21 points in a win over the Orlando Magic.

In his second season, Poole set a new career high with 26 points in a loss to the Phoenix Suns, and later scored 38 points in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The 2021-22 season marked Poole’s breakout, as he secured the starting shooting guard position and scored 33 points in a victory over the Toronto Raptors. Playing alongside Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, Poole stepped up when Curry was sidelined, scoring 20 or more points in 18 of the last 20 games and leading the NBA in free throw percentage. Poole’s performance was crucial in the Warriors’ playoff run, culminating in their victory over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, earning him his first championship title. In October 2022, Poole signed a four-year contract extension with the Warriors.

Jordan Poole Contracts

In his first three NBA seasons, Jordan Poole earned over $6 million in total salary. In October 2022, he signed a lucrative four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors, averaging an annual salary of $35 million.

Jordan Poole Net Worth

Jordan Poole net worth is $15 million.